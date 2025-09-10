GOLD/FOREX
Nepal under fire: Youth-led anger sparks burning protests

To restore order, the army and soldiers have been deployed across parts of Kathmandu

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
This week, streets once peaceful have erupted into scenes of fiery unrest as tens of thousands—dominated by Gen Z protesters—stormed government buildings, torched institutions, and challenged a system seen as entrenched in corruption. Above, protesters celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu.
Flames rise from the residence of Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel after protesters set it ablaze during demonstrations. What began as backlash against a sudden ban on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube quickly morphed into broader demands for accountability, justice, and renewed governance, according to News reports.
Fire rages through the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building for the Nepal government, in Kathmandu.
Protesters lit fire on the road while protesting in Kathmandu.
The violence has been devastating: at least 19 young demonstrators were shot dead by police, and hundreds more were injured.
A protester draped in Nepal’s national flag stands as flames engulf the president’s office in Kathmandu.
To restore order, the army and soldiers have been deployed across parts of Kathmandu, enforcing curfews as political leaders call for dialogue.
Meanwhile, vital services like Tribhuvan International Airport have been disrupted, with flights cancelled or diverted, adding to the turmoil of a nation in flames.
This uprising marks one of the most intense challenges Nepal has faced in decades—one that could reshape its political future.
A protester carries a firearm as demonstrators gather outside Nepal's Supreme Court during a protest to condemn the police's deadly crackdown on demonstrators in Kathmandu.
