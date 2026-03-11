Are there other rappers who have entered politics, or is Balen Shah unique?

Balen isn’t the first rapper to trade the mic for the podium, but he’s part of a small, bold club. In the United States, Mamdani, a former New York City rapper, leveraged his street credibility and community activism into local political influence. In Venezuela, MC Coco ran for local office, combining music-driven social messages with political campaigning. Even in Europe, figures like MC Bin Laden (Brazil) have flirted with political roles, though few have reached national leadership like Balen is poised to do. What makes Balen unique is how he spent decades in Nepal’s hip-hop scene and then went onto defeat a four-time former prime minister, emerging as a generational voice in Nepalese politics.