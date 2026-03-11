From rap battles to national politics, Balen Shah embodies Nepal’s generational shift
Dubai: It looks like rappers and hip hop talents are having a moment in the sun and it’s not just on the stage. From beats to ballots, many artists are now trading microphones for political power.
In the U.S., Zohran Mamdani made the jump from rap battles to New York City politics. Now, Nepal is joining the trend with Balendra “Balen” Shah, a rapper-turned-politician who’s stormed the national stage. From underground hip-hop clashes to defeating a four-time former prime minister, Balen proves that political charisma can come with rhythm, swagger, and a killer verse. Here's what you need to know about this poster boy of new Nepal politics:
So, who exactly is Balen Shah?
Balen is a Nepalese rapper, structural engineer, and politician. He served as Kathmandu’s 15th mayor from 2022 to January 2026 and is now the prime minister-designate after his party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), swept the 2026 general election.
How did a rapper end up in politics?
Balen has been part of Nepal’s hip-hop scene since 2012, gaining fame with socially conscious tracks like Balidan and Sadak Balak. His political interest began during his teenage years in Bengaluru, India, where he was influenced by Ambedkarism and neo-Buddhism. Balen’s political consciousness is also deeply tied to his musical roots. According to Nepal folklore, his first single, Sadak Balak, was written when he was in his ninth grade. The track reflected urban youth struggles and quickly established him in the Nephop (Nepali hip-hop) community. His visibility rose in 2013 through YouTube battle rap series Raw Barz, where his lyrical skill and socially conscious themes earned him respect among underground rappers.
What did he achieve as mayor?
Shah revolutionised Kathmandu governance: live-streamed municipal meetings, overhauled traffic and waste management, improved bus stops, and launched initiatives in education and healthcare. He also led high-profile demolition drives and enforced street vendor regulations, attracting both praise and criticism.
How did he conquer national politics?
Joining the RSP in January 2026 as its prime ministerial candidate, he targeted youth, women, and marginalised communities, emphasising anti-corruption and economic reform. In Jhapa-5, he defeated four-time former PM KP Sharma Oli, winning 68,348 votes, the highest ever in Nepal’s parliamentary history.
What makes him unique?
Balen blends celebrity charisma with populist politics, avoiding divisive rhetoric while winning support from urban youth, multiple communities, and the diaspora. From rap battles to national politics, he embodies Nepal’s generational shift.
Personal life tidbits?
Married to Sabina Kafle, a public health professional, Balen lives in Kathmandu with his daughter. He follows Buddhism, combining Madheshi and Newar traditions. In short, from streets of Kathmandu to national headlines, Balen Shah isn’t just a politician, he’s a phenomenon, rewriting Nepal’s political playbook.
Are there other rappers who have entered politics, or is Balen Shah unique?
Balen isn’t the first rapper to trade the mic for the podium, but he’s part of a small, bold club. In the United States, Mamdani, a former New York City rapper, leveraged his street credibility and community activism into local political influence. In Venezuela, MC Coco ran for local office, combining music-driven social messages with political campaigning. Even in Europe, figures like MC Bin Laden (Brazil) have flirted with political roles, though few have reached national leadership like Balen is poised to do. What makes Balen unique is how he spent decades in Nepal’s hip-hop scene and then went onto defeat a four-time former prime minister, emerging as a generational voice in Nepalese politics.