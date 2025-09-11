Violent unrest leaves cars and buildings charred in southern Nepal

Trail of destruction raises fears of deeper unrest in region
Southern Nepal was rocked by violent unrest this week, leaving a trail of destruction with vehicles torched and buildings charred as clashes between protesters and security forces spiralled out of control.
The unrest, concentrated in several districts bordering India, erupted following growing anger over government policies and frustrations among local communities. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as groups of young demonstrators set fire to cars and motorcycles, while flames and thick smoke engulfed nearby commercial establishments and public offices.
Authorities responded with heavy security deployments, using tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the mobs. Despite these efforts, the violence quickly spread to adjoining neighbourhoods, with images of gutted vehicles and smouldering shopfronts circulating widely on social media.
The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations. “Our priority is to restore calm and ensure the safety of citizens,” a senior police spokesperson said, urging protesters to refrain from vandalism and calling for dialogue to address grievances.
Residents, meanwhile, expressed fear and uncertainty as businesses shuttered and transport ground to a halt. “We have never seen such scenes here before. The destruction is heartbreaking,” said a shopkeeper surveying the wreckage of his store.
Nepal’s political leadership has appealed for restraint, promising swift measures to stabilise the region. However, with tensions simmering and trust in institutions at a low point, concerns remain that the unrest could escalate further if a peaceful resolution is not found.
