GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Violent unrest leaves cars and buildings charred in southern Nepal

Trail of destruction raises fears of deeper unrest in region

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
A general view shows charred vehicles amid the remains of the torched Ncell headquarter building, Nepal's leading mobile service provider, a day after it was set ablaze by protesters in Kathmandu.
A general view shows charred vehicles amid the remains of the torched Ncell headquarter building, Nepal's leading mobile service provider, a day after it was set ablaze by protesters in Kathmandu.
AFP

Southern Nepal was rocked by violent unrest this week, leaving a trail of destruction with vehicles torched and buildings charred as clashes between protesters and security forces spiralled out of control.

The unrest, concentrated in several districts bordering India, erupted following growing anger over government policies and frustrations among local communities. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as groups of young demonstrators set fire to cars and motorcycles, while flames and thick smoke engulfed nearby commercial establishments and public offices.

Authorities responded with heavy security deployments, using tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the mobs. Despite these efforts, the violence quickly spread to adjoining neighbourhoods, with images of gutted vehicles and smouldering shopfronts circulating widely on social media.

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations. “Our priority is to restore calm and ensure the safety of citizens,” a senior police spokesperson said, urging protesters to refrain from vandalism and calling for dialogue to address grievances.

Residents, meanwhile, expressed fear and uncertainty as businesses shuttered and transport ground to a halt. “We have never seen such scenes here before. The destruction is heartbreaking,” said a shopkeeper surveying the wreckage of his store.

Nepal’s political leadership has appealed for restraint, promising swift measures to stabilise the region. However, with tensions simmering and trust in institutions at a low point, concerns remain that the unrest could escalate further if a peaceful resolution is not found.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nepal’s Gen Z rally behind rapper-engineer Balen Shah

Nepal’s Gen Z rally behind rapper-engineer Balen Shah

2m read
A protester carries a firearm as demonstrators gather outside Nepal's Supreme Court during a protest.

Nepal: Former PM's wife killed amid violent protests

4m read
Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

Dubai-Nepal flights disrupted due to mass protests

2m read
A protester wearing a flak jacket and carrying a shield seized from police shouts slogans outside Singha Durbar, the administrative hub of Nepal’s government, during demonstrations against a social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu on Sept. 9, 2025.

Violence, arson, vandalism spark Nepal PM’s resignation

3m read