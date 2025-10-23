Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples close for winter; 1.7 million pilgrims visited this year

The doors of Kedarnath, the eleventh Jyotirlinga and the abode of deity Shiva, located in Rudraprayag district , were closed at 8:30 am amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” “Jai Baba Kedar,” and “Bam Bam Bhole.” Despite the biting cold, nearly 10,000 devotees attended the closing ceremony.

It will arrive at the deity’s winter seat — Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath — on October 25, where deity Kedarnath will be worshipped for the next six months. The shrine will reopen in April–May next year, with the exact date to be announced on Mahashivratri.

With Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath now closed, the Badrinath temple will shut on November 25, officially concluding this year’s Char Dham Yatra. The shrines close every year in October–November due to heavy snowfall and reopen in April–May.

