There’s Mansoor Khan (Sushant Singh Rajput), a sprightly ‘pittu’ (porter) who carries and transports pilgrims physically to the gates of the temple. This bloke is an eternal ray of sunshine and believes in helping people out even if they are mean towards him. Sample this: a pious old lady resists being carried by a Muslim bloke — underlining the religious divide in the collective consciousness of Indians — but he erodes her resistance and hate with a mixture of relentless charm and sweetness.