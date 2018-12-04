“In this day and age, irrespective of your background, education or power status, it is important to empower yourself on your own because nobody is going to empower you if you don’t ask for your right. That’s the unfortunate truth of the world we live in. In an ideal world, everybody respects your rights and believe in equality. But sadly that’s now how things work in the real world. All of us women need to take the agency in our hands. We need to go out there and fight … Women need to stand for themselves.”