Fog, clouds and light rain expected across UAE this weekend

Rising humidity to bring foggy mornings and patchy showers in western regions
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see a shift in weather conditions over the coming days, with forecasters warning of fog, cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain, particularly in western parts of the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west, with a chance of light rain over the islands and along western coastal areas.
Early morning humidity may lead to fog or light fog forming over inland regions. Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate, and seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Saturday, humid conditions are expected again at dawn, with fog or light fog likely over coastal and inland areas.
Western regions will continue to see periods of cloud cover, while winds and sea conditions remain unchanged.
Sunday is forecast to follow a similar pattern, with morning humidity bringing another round of fog or light fog. The day will be fair to partly cloudy overall, with low clouds developing over the islands and parts of the western region. Winds will stay light to moderate, and seas will remain slight in both bodies of water.
The NCM added that the country may be affected at times this month by passing low-pressure systems from the west, which could increase cloud cover and bring occasional rainfall. Rising humidity in the early mornings may also lead to light to dense fog forming over inland and coastal areas.
