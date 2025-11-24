Showers sweep eastern and western regions with more rain expected this week
Residents reported bursts of rain in Kadra, Al Siji, Thoban and several areas in Al Dhafra, including Ghayathi, Zayed City and the Al Mirfa road, as convective clouds formed under a strengthening low-pressure system.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather pattern was driven by a surface low extending over the region, supported by an upper-air trough. Together, these systems produced partly cloudy to overcast skies and fresh winds that kicked up dust at times, with speeds reaching 40 km/h. Rain fell over western areas and some inland regions. Light fog is also possible overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in interior areas.
Rainfall intensity varied widely. Heavy showers were recorded along the Habshan–Ghayathi corridor in Al Dhafra, while moderate rain fell over Abu Qrain and Habshan. Light to moderate rain affected parts of Fujairah, including Marbid. Light rain was also reported south of Dalma Island, Al Shanain, Al Hadwaniya, Yow Al Ghadar and along Ras Al Khaimah’s Shawka road.
Seas remained slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
In its November climate summary, the NCM noted that the month forms part of the UAE’s second transitional period, marked by mild days and noticeably cooler nights. Temperatures typically fall by 4–6°C compared with October as the sun continues shifting southwards and the Siberian high-pressure system begins to influence the region later in the month, occasionally bringing a chill to mountainous and inland areas.
November weather is also shaped by passing surface lows from the Red Sea and systems from the east. When paired with upper-air disturbances, these can increase cloud cover and trigger convective, rain-bearing clouds, particularly over the eastern parts of the country.
Looking ahead, forecasters expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Tuesday, especially in western areas, with chances of rain. Light fog may develop overnight into Wednesday, with winds ranging from light to moderate, occasionally freshening between 10 and 25 km/h and reaching 35 km/h at times.
On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with cloud cover thickening over coastal areas by night. Fog may return early Thursday, with light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds persisting.
By Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast over coastal and northern regions, with a continued chance of scattered rainfall as unsettled conditions linger.
