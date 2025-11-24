GOLD/FOREX
UAE braces for unstable winter spell: Rain, fog and cooler temperatures this week

Temperatures set to drop gradually across the UAE

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Early mornings may bring fog or light mist inland, giving a chilly, wintry start to the day.
Dubai Municipality/ File photo

The UAE is entering a spell of unstable winter weather from Sunday through November 27, with humid conditions expected across the country, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

Early mornings could see fog or light mist over some inland areas, giving residents a chilly, wintery start to the day. Western regions and offshore islands are likely to experience increasing cloud cover, raising the chance of light rainfall over the next five days.

Chance of rain in UAE

Humidity will build across the country as a weak surface low-pressure system meets an extension of an upper air high-pressure system. Inland areas may wake to fog or light mist, while western regions and offshore islands could see cloudy skies with occasional rain.

Coastal temperatures are expected between 27°C and 31°C, internal areas may reach 29–34°C, and mountains will see highs of 20–26°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, 10–25 km/hr, gusting up to 35–40 km/hr. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Humid and foggy days ahead

The UAE will continue to experience humid conditions with early morning mist and fog inland from Tuesday, November 25, through Friday, November 28. Western and coastal areas will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with occasional light rain possible.

Temperatures will dip slightly midweek, while winds will range from southeasterly to northwesterly at 10–25 km/hr, gusting up to 35 km/hr. Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday, November 25

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over western areas, with a chance of light rain. Humid nights and early morning mist may continue inland.

Winds will blow southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/hr, gusting up to 35 km/h, and seas will remain slight.

Wednesday, November 26

Western regions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures dipping slightly. Humidity will remain high at night, with morning mist possible along the coasts and inland areas.

Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, 10–25 km/hr, gusting up to 35 km/h.

Thursday, November 27

Coastal and northern areas will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Nights and early mornings will remain humid, with mist likely inland. Winds will be southeasterly turning northwesterly at 10–25 km/hr, gusting up to 35 km/hr.

Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, November 28

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather will continue over coastal and northern areas, with humid nights and morning mist expected inland.

Winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly turning northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, gusting up to 35 km/hr. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

