UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies, rising humidity and chances of early-morning fog this week

Forecast shows increasing cloud cover, shifting winds and mild conditions through Friday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day progresses, forecasters said. Low clouds are likely to form over some coastal areas, particularly along the northern and eastern parts of the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Tuesday’s weather will remain partly cloudy at intervals, with patches of low cloud developing over coastal regions during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay generally mild, while winds will be light to moderate, blowing initially from the south-east before shifting north-westerly by the afternoon.
Skies will remain partly cloudy, with periods of increased cloudiness over islands and coastal areas. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Thursday morning, creating the possibility of mist or light fog forming in inland and coastal regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening over exposed areas.
The NCM expects intervals of cloud, with low clouds continuing to form along the western and northern coasts. Temperatures may see a slight rise. Overnight humidity will again increase, with mist or light fog likely to develop in the early hours, reducing visibility in some areas. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The country will experience partly cloudy to generally fair weather, with some clouds appearing over the eastern mountains during the afternoon. Winds will stay light to moderate, while humidity is expected to rise again overnight. Early morning fog or mist may return in low-lying areas. Sea conditions will remain slight heading into the weekend.
