GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies, rising humidity and chances of early-morning fog this week

Forecast shows increasing cloud cover, shifting winds and mild conditions through Friday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Partly cloudy conditions today.
Partly cloudy conditions today.
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day progresses, forecasters said. Low clouds are likely to form over some coastal areas, particularly along the northern and eastern parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Tuesday’s weather will remain partly cloudy at intervals, with patches of low cloud developing over coastal regions during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay generally mild, while winds will be light to moderate, blowing initially from the south-east before shifting north-westerly by the afternoon.

Wednesday

Skies will remain partly cloudy, with periods of increased cloudiness over islands and coastal areas. Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Thursday morning, creating the possibility of mist or light fog forming in inland and coastal regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening over exposed areas.

Thursday

The NCM expects intervals of cloud, with low clouds continuing to form along the western and northern coasts. Temperatures may see a slight rise. Overnight humidity will again increase, with mist or light fog likely to develop in the early hours, reducing visibility in some areas. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Friday

The country will experience partly cloudy to generally fair weather, with some clouds appearing over the eastern mountains during the afternoon. Winds will stay light to moderate, while humidity is expected to rise again overnight. Early morning fog or mist may return in low-lying areas. Sea conditions will remain slight heading into the weekend.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecastAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fog alerts in UAE: Drive safely as visibility drops

Rain, mist and fog expected across UAE this week

2m read
Temperatures ease, with cooler nights and early-morning mist in some areas.

Light rain, cooler temperatures expected over UAE break

2m read
Early mornings may bring fog or light mist inland, giving a chilly, wintry start to the day.

UAE winter spell: Rain, fog and chilly mornings ahead

2m read
Cooler weather and light showers expected across the UAE

Cooler temperatures, scattered rain expected in UAE

1m read