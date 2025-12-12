UAE braces for unsettled weather with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms

National Centre of Meteorology warns of heavy showers and strong winds through next week
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country will be influenced by a surface low extending from the Red Sea, accompanied by an upper-air trough, creating conditions of atmospheric instability from Saturday through next Friday.
Weather conditions are expected to vary from partly cloudy to overcast, with chances of light to moderate rainfall that could become heavy at times, particularly over coastal areas, islands, and northern regions.
From Tuesday onwards, cloud activity is forecast to intensify, bringing intermittent heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, with hail possible in some areas.
Winds may strengthen at times, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Separately, the Storm Centre, a local weather monitoring platform, has named the system “Al Bashair,” meaning “good tidings,” noting that the expected rainfall comes after a prolonged dry spell.
The centre added that the upcoming precipitation is likely to mark a significant change following weeks of limited rainfall across the country.
