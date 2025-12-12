GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE braces for unsettled weather with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms

National Centre of Meteorology warns of heavy showers and strong winds through next week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Coastal areas, islands, and northern regions likely to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Coastal areas, islands, and northern regions likely to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Instagram / strom_ae

Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather in the coming days, with forecasts indicating rainfall, thunderstorms, and occasional strong winds linked to a developing low-pressure system.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country will be influenced by a surface low extending from the Red Sea, accompanied by an upper-air trough, creating conditions of atmospheric instability from Saturday through next Friday.

Weather conditions are expected to vary from partly cloudy to overcast, with chances of light to moderate rainfall that could become heavy at times, particularly over coastal areas, islands, and northern regions.

From Tuesday onwards, cloud activity is forecast to intensify, bringing intermittent heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, with hail possible in some areas.

Winds may strengthen at times, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

Separately, the Storm Centre, a local weather monitoring platform, has named the system “Al Bashair,” meaning “good tidings,” noting that the expected rainfall comes after a prolonged dry spell.

The centre added that the upcoming precipitation is likely to mark a significant change following weeks of limited rainfall across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE weatherWeather forecast

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Over the weekend, cloud cover will increase, bringing a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, particularly in northern and coastal regions.

UAE braces for rain, fog and cloudy skies

1m read
Partly cloudy conditions today.

UAE: Partly cloudy skies, rising humidity this week

1m read
Fog alerts in UAE: Drive safely as visibility drops

Rain, mist and fog expected across UAE this week

2m read
Cooler weather and light showers expected across the UAE

Cooler temperatures, scattered rain expected in UAE

1m read