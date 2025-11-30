GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Rain, fog and mist in the coming days

Fair to partly cloudy with light rain and fog across the country from Sunday to Thursday

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Gulf News Archives

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the UAE will see fair to partly cloudy weather today, with low clouds developing over western and coastal areas that may bring light rainfall.

Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Monday morning, with a chance of light mist forming over inland areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while seas stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Monday, Dec. 1 – Coastal clouds and possible rain

Weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over coastal areas and islands, possibly bringing light rain. Humidity will rise overnight into Tuesday, creating a chance of fog or mist over interior areas. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly, occasionally shifting northwesterly up to 35 km/h. Seas remain slight.

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Partly cloudy with morning mist

Partly cloudy skies will dominate, with low clouds over some coastal areas. Humidity increases overnight into Wednesday morning, with a chance of mist in coastal and interior regions. Winds light to moderate southeasterly, turning northwesterly at times up to 35 km/h. Seas remain slight.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Occasional clouds and rising temperatures

Skies will be partly to occasionally cloudy, with low clouds over coasts and islands and a slight temperature rise. Humidity rises overnight into Thursday, with possible mist over coastal and interior areas. Winds from southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. Seas remain slight.

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Clouds and fog risk for outdoor plans

Partly cloudy to cloudy intervals expected, with low clouds over some western areas. Humid overnight conditions may bring fog or mist in coastal and interior regions. Winds light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, reaching 30 km/h. Seas remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

UAE weather

