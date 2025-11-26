8 daily habits to stay healthy this Dubai winter

From warm drinks to hand hygiene, these tips make winter wellness in Dubai easy
Dubai: A scratchy throat here, a persistent headache there, it's easy to brush off these warning signs when you're juggling long work hours and busy social calendars. But ignoring that pesky runny nose can quickly escalate into something more serious.
"Seasonal changes are one of the most common triggers for illness, as shifting temperatures place extra demands on the immune system and increase vulnerability to infections such as the flu, colds, sinusitis, and allergic flare-ups," explains Dr Eman Abdul Kader Alabar, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital.
The good news is that simple habits can make a significant difference. Here's how to keep illness at bay as Dubai's cooler weather settles in.
It sounds basic, but hand hygiene is your first line of defence. Our hands touch countless surfaces throughout the day, collecting germs along the way. Keep a small bottle of hand sanitiser at your desk or in your bag, and use it regularly, especially before meals.
Dr Alabar emphasises that "consistent hand hygiene further strengthens the body's defence mechanisms." If strong fragrances aren't your thing, opt for something milder. Better yet, wash your hands with soap and water whenever possible. It's quick, simple, and remarkably effective.
Individuals with chronic conditions should ensure routine check-ups during seasonal transitions and keep up with their annual flu vaccine, one of the most effective tools in preventing flu-related illness.
Your body needs the right fuel to protect itself. Fill your plate with plenty of greens, salads, and fresh vegetables to keep your energy levels up and your immune system strong.
"Prioritising immunity through a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins—along with nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics—helps the body stay resilient," says Dr Alabar. "Staying well-hydrated supports optimal cellular function."
Think of nutrition as giving your body the ammunition it needs to fight off seasonal bugs.
Dubai's indoor-outdoor temperature difference can be brutal on your body. One moment you're in a chilly, air-conditioned office, the next you're hit with outdoor heat. This constant back-and-forth puts stress on your system.
Dr Alabar advises "protecting yourself from sudden temperature extremes, dressing in layers, and avoiding direct exposure to cold air or air conditioning to reduce respiratory stress." At work, keep a jacket or shawl handy if the air conditioning runs cold, and step outside for a few minutes to soak up some vitamin D and let your body adjust.
At night, resist the urge to turn your bedroom into an icebox, keep the temperature comfortable enough that you don't wake up with a cold.
Most of us are diligent about brushing and flossing, but tongue cleaning often gets overlooked. Your tongue is exposed to everything you eat and breathe, making it a breeding ground for bacteria. Use a tongue scraper after meals or when you brush your teeth, it's a small habit that makes a big difference in keeping germs from entering your system.
Living in the UAE often means spending most of your day indoors, which can lead to vitamin D deficiency despite the abundant sunshine outside. Multivitamins and supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, but they're not magic pills. They work best when taken consistently throughout the season, not after you've already fallen ill.
If you're serious about optimising your health, consider a simple blood test to identify any deficiencies. Your doctor can recommend the best supplements for your needs, or you can visit any pharmacy for multivitamin tablets or flavoured vitamin C powders.
Before bed, try having something warm like milk, soup, or even plain water with a dash of honey or lemon. It doesn't need to be scalding hot; just comfortably warm is enough to soothe your throat and wash away any irritants or germs. If possible, do the same first thing in the morning. It's a gentle way to keep your throat healthy and the sniffles away.
Instead of scrolling through your phone or binge-watching shows before bed, try spending 20-30 minutes at the gym. Most apartment buildings in Dubai have one, so there's no excuse.
"Adequate sleep of seven to eight hours and regular exercise such as 20 to 30 minutes of walking strengthen the body's defence mechanisms," notes Dr Alabar. A brisk walk on the treadmill helps release the day's stress, tires you out physically, and sets you up for better sleep. Finish with a few deep breaths to improve circulation, you'll wake up feeling refreshed and energised.
For those with allergies, Dr Alabar recommends "limiting outdoor exposure on high-pollen days and using saline nasal rinses." If you have chronic conditions, "ensure routine check-ups during seasonal transitions and keep up with your annual flu vaccine, one of the most effective tools in preventing flu-related illness."
Don't underestimate the connection between mental and physical health. Taking small, conscious steps to reduce stress and maintain a positive outlook can significantly impact your body's ability to fight off illness. Whether it's meditation, exercise, or simply making time for things you enjoy, protecting your mental wellbeing is just as important as any other health habit.
"With mindful habits and preventive care, staying healthy and resilient throughout changing weather is entirely achievable," concludes Dr Alabar.
The message is clear: Small, consistent choices each day can keep you healthy and energised throughout Dubai's cooler months. You don't need a complete lifestyle overhaul, just a few conscious habits that work for you.
