Why even sunny UAE residents are at risk of vitamin D deficiency and low moods
Dubai: Despite living in one of the sunniest countries in the world, a startling number of UAE residents are deficient in Vitamin D.
Study by National Library of Medicine (2023) stated that 60 to 90 percent of the population, both nationals and expatriates, have less than recommended levels of the 'sunshine vitamin.' The irony lies in the abundance of sunlight yet widespread deficiency, a phenomenon that medical experts describe as the UAE’s sunshine paradox.
According to Dr. Jimmy Joseph, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Speciality Clinic in International City, the deficiency persists because many people spend most of their time indoors, avoiding the intense heat.
Cultural clothing, sunscreen use, and limited exposure during peak sunlight hours further reduce the body’s ability to produce vitamin D naturally. Certain skin tones also require longer sun exposure to synthesise the same amount, he adds.
Dr. Karima Arroud, Consultant in Functional Medicine and Aesthetics at Wellth, explains that several lifestyle and environmental factors restrict UVB absorption. “High heat and humidity discourage outdoor activity during daylight hours, while sunscreen and even air pollution reduce UVB penetration,” she notes. “This makes vitamin D deficiency one of the most prevalent yet preventable public health issues in the UAE.”
Beyond bone strength and immunity, vitamin D plays a critical role in brain health. It affects your mood, stress levels and emotional balance, as experts say. It acts as a neurosteroid hormone, which means that it affects areas of the brain that are responsible for mood regulation, as Dr Joseph explains. “While it’s not the sole cause of depression, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels supports overall emotional well-being.”
Dr. Arroud elaborates on the biological link: “Vitamin D receptors and activation enzymes are present in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, key regions that regulate mood. It modulates neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, and has anti-inflammatory effects that protect against neuroinflammation linked to depression.”
Similarly, Dr. Jawad El Haout, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Medcare Medical Centre, highlights that “patients with vitamin D deficiency often report fatigue, low energy, and mood changes.” He adds that in severe cases, the resulting low calcium (hypocalcaemia) can worsen irritability and anxiety.
Physical symptoms of deficiency often include muscle weakness, bone pain, fatigue, and frequent infections, while mental signs may appear as low mood, anxiety, poor concentration, or brain fog. “These symptoms can be subtle,” warns Dr. Joseph, “So routine testing and awareness are key.”
Dr. Arroud notes that in the early or subclinical stages, that is when vitamin D levels are low but not yet critically deficient, people may experience low energy, poor sleep, or slower recovery after exercise, even before serious bone problems appear.
Experts agree that certain groups in the UAE are more vulnerable than others.
Office workers and professionals who spend most of their day indoors
Women wearing full-cover clothing, which limits skin exposure to sunlight
Older adults, due to reduced vitamin D synthesis
People with darker skin tones, as melanin slows production
Obese individuals, since vitamin D can get trapped in fatty tissue
Pregnant women, whose physiological demands increase
Diagnosing vitamin D deficiency is simple, a blood test measuring serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels provides the most accurate result.
“Routine screening is recommended every 6 to 12 months for those at risk,” says Dr. Arroud. “Optimal levels should ideally fall between 40–60 ng/mL for functional health.”
While sun exposure remains the best natural source, experts suggest balancing it with safety. “Just 15–20 minutes of sunlight on arms and legs several times a week can help,” says Dr. Joseph. Dr. El Haout advises moderate exposure “to the face, arms, and legs without sunscreen for 5–30 minutes, at least twice a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”
Since food sources alone are rarely enough, Dr. Arroud recommends combining dietary and supplement strategies. “Include fatty fish, eggs, and fortified dairy,” she says. “For optimal absorption, ensure sufficient magnesium levels and consider a vitamin D3 + K2 supplement under medical guidance.”
Vitamin D is far more than a vitamin, it’s a hormone that influences immunity, bone strength, metabolism, and mental well-being.
As Dr. Arroud puts it, “In the UAE, the key message is balance: a little safe sun, mindful nutrition, and regular screening. Small lifestyle changes can lead to stronger bones, steadier moods, and a healthier mind.”
