Centrum’s Vitamin See activation prods people into action

The experience is inclusive allowing those who are visually impaired to enjoy the activation,” he says. “Vitamin See is designed for all, just like health is for all. Participants who cannot see will be able to feel the full experience from end to end, thanks to the ASMR sound technologies that we have used.”

Towards better health

After taking in these artistic interpretations of their wellness on the monoliths, visitors came to the final screen at the centre of the dome which provided them with the actual data and science behind it all.

This screen showed them what is often ignored or goes undetected as we go about our busy lives – the levels of the six essential vitamins in their body, and whether those levels are good, insufficient or critically low.

“People know vitamins matter, but they can’t see how they work, and that creates scepticism,” says Arat. “Deficiencies are silent, and science feels invisible. We wanted to flip that narrative, turning science into an experience people can see, hear, and feel.”

As visitors completed their journey and left the dome, they were handed an even more detailed, five-page report with the levels of all the vitamins and important minerals in their body, as well as an assessment of what those levels means for their holistic wellbeing, including their skin, nails, joints, stress, mental health and general balance.

More than nutrition

As part of that report, visitors also received special deals on a range of Centrum multivitamins, which is the brand at the heart of this entire experience. “Centrum is the world’s number one multivitamin. It has been trusted by millions of consumers, and is backed by science,” says Arat. “Centrum’s promise is to build from inside out. It represents empowerment, taking charge of your own health. And it's not about nutrition only. It's about well-being.”

The goal was that as they walked back out into the sunshine, sea and surf of Kite Beach, and the bustle of exercise and activity of Dubai’s Fitness Challenge, visitors carried with them a new level of understanding of their inner health, and were encouraged, perhaps, to make positive changes to their overall wellness.

“This is much more than an activation,” he says. “It's a statement of intent. We’re redefining how health brands engage with people. It's about changing behaviours. It's about building trust. It's about shaping the future.”