Centrum’s Vitamin See activation prods people into action

Haleon’s Kite Beach activation offers visitors a glimpse of essential vitamin levels
What if your inner health was turned into a unique work of art and presented to you in a glowing kaleidoscope of colour, texture and sound?
That is the out-of-body experience that awaited visitors at Kite Beach who walked into the cool, almost mystical Vitamin See dome. Created by Centrum, the global multivitamin brand by Haleon, the dome provided a one-of-a-kind experience that engaged even as it educated.
“This is health brought to life, and we're doing this in the heart of Dubai Fitness Challenge when the entire city is talking about movement, talking about fitness and wellness,” said Arda Arat, General Manager of Haleon for the Gulf and the Near East.
“For us, health is not just about science; it’s about empathy, accessibility, and action. It’s about meeting consumers where they are, in moments that matter, and inspiring them to take charge of their health.”
The visitors thronging the dome – people of all ages and ethnicities – had the palm of their non-dominant hand scanned (just a few taps, nothing too sci-fi) and then strapped on an electronic band that contains their scanned wellness profile.
Then their journey into well-being began, as they stopped at six tall monoliths, each dedicated to one of the essential vitamins (A, B6, B12, C, D, and E), where they could scan their band and see their vitamin profile come to life in a swirling, musical, almost hypnotic digital painting.
“It is, first of all, personalised,” said Arat. “No two experiences are the same. The dome turns the data into art, into an experience that is unique. It is full of light, sound and colour, with art that is just more than an exhibit. It is a conversation with your own body.”
The experience is inclusive allowing those who are visually impaired to enjoy the activation,” he says. “Vitamin See is designed for all, just like health is for all. Participants who cannot see will be able to feel the full experience from end to end, thanks to the ASMR sound technologies that we have used.”
After taking in these artistic interpretations of their wellness on the monoliths, visitors came to the final screen at the centre of the dome which provided them with the actual data and science behind it all.
This screen showed them what is often ignored or goes undetected as we go about our busy lives – the levels of the six essential vitamins in their body, and whether those levels are good, insufficient or critically low.
“People know vitamins matter, but they can’t see how they work, and that creates scepticism,” says Arat. “Deficiencies are silent, and science feels invisible. We wanted to flip that narrative, turning science into an experience people can see, hear, and feel.”
As visitors completed their journey and left the dome, they were handed an even more detailed, five-page report with the levels of all the vitamins and important minerals in their body, as well as an assessment of what those levels means for their holistic wellbeing, including their skin, nails, joints, stress, mental health and general balance.
As part of that report, visitors also received special deals on a range of Centrum multivitamins, which is the brand at the heart of this entire experience. “Centrum is the world’s number one multivitamin. It has been trusted by millions of consumers, and is backed by science,” says Arat. “Centrum’s promise is to build from inside out. It represents empowerment, taking charge of your own health. And it's not about nutrition only. It's about well-being.”
The goal was that as they walked back out into the sunshine, sea and surf of Kite Beach, and the bustle of exercise and activity of Dubai’s Fitness Challenge, visitors carried with them a new level of understanding of their inner health, and were encouraged, perhaps, to make positive changes to their overall wellness.
“This is much more than an activation,” he says. “It's a statement of intent. We’re redefining how health brands engage with people. It's about changing behaviours. It's about building trust. It's about shaping the future.”
