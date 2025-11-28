GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
ADVERTISER’S CONTENT

Consult Kumar: How to set up a business in 10 days or less in the UAE

Harshaal Kumaar, Founder & CEO, Consult Kumar tells what makes them stand out

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Consult Kumar: How to set up a business in 10 days or less in the UAE

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest and most business-friendly destinations for entrepreneurs. Thanks to major digital reforms across leading free zones, streamlined verification systems, and UAE pass–enabled platforms, establishing a company today can take as little as 5–10 working days for most straightforward business activities. This speed has transformed the UAE into a preferred hub for startups, SMEs, and international investors looking for quick market entry.

Setting up your business efficiently depends on following the right sequence of steps. The process begins with selecting the correct business activity, which determines your licensing category and any regulatory approvals required. Next comes choosing the right jurisdiction and most entrepreneurs opt for free zones when speed and cost-efficiency are priorities.

Once the activity and jurisdiction are confirmed, the documentation stage begins. With digital KYC, e-signatures, and online submission portals, approval timelines have become significantly faster. After verification, many free zones now issue the trade licence within 24–72 hours. The remaining steps include securing your company’s registered address, obtaining establishment cards, applying for investor and employee visas, and completing bank account opening, which is often the step that benefits most from expert guidance.

This is where Consult Kumar plays a crucial role. With 15+ years of experience, strong partnerships with major UAE free zones, and a dedicated compliance and documentation team, Consult Kumar helps clients avoid the common delays caused by activity mismatch, incomplete paperwork, or incorrect jurisdiction selection. From advising on the optimal setup structure to fast-tracking approvals and supporting visa and banking processes, Consult Kumar ensures your business is set up smoothly, correctly, and yes often in 10 days or less.

Related Topics:
GN Focus

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

What free zones must master to win the next decade

What free zones must master to win the next decade

2m read
SPC Free Zone launches instant, tax-free licensing

SPC Free Zone launches instant, tax-free licensing

2m read
Shams Free Zone launches 60-minute digital licensing

Shams Free Zone launches 60-minute digital licensing

2m read
How Ajman Free Zone fosters entrepreneurial growth

How Ajman Free Zone fosters entrepreneurial growth

3m read