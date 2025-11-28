Consult Kumar: How to set up a business in 10 days or less in the UAE

Harshaal Kumaar, Founder & CEO, Consult Kumar tells what makes them stand out
The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest and most business-friendly destinations for entrepreneurs. Thanks to major digital reforms across leading free zones, streamlined verification systems, and UAE pass–enabled platforms, establishing a company today can take as little as 5–10 working days for most straightforward business activities. This speed has transformed the UAE into a preferred hub for startups, SMEs, and international investors looking for quick market entry.
Setting up your business efficiently depends on following the right sequence of steps. The process begins with selecting the correct business activity, which determines your licensing category and any regulatory approvals required. Next comes choosing the right jurisdiction and most entrepreneurs opt for free zones when speed and cost-efficiency are priorities.
Once the activity and jurisdiction are confirmed, the documentation stage begins. With digital KYC, e-signatures, and online submission portals, approval timelines have become significantly faster. After verification, many free zones now issue the trade licence within 24–72 hours. The remaining steps include securing your company’s registered address, obtaining establishment cards, applying for investor and employee visas, and completing bank account opening, which is often the step that benefits most from expert guidance.
This is where Consult Kumar plays a crucial role. With 15+ years of experience, strong partnerships with major UAE free zones, and a dedicated compliance and documentation team, Consult Kumar helps clients avoid the common delays caused by activity mismatch, incomplete paperwork, or incorrect jurisdiction selection. From advising on the optimal setup structure to fast-tracking approvals and supporting visa and banking processes, Consult Kumar ensures your business is set up smoothly, correctly, and yes often in 10 days or less.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox