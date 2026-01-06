The discipline of the final pitch

Created and hosted by John Aguilar, the series centres on the pitch, but not as a moment of payoff. Instead, the pitch is treated as exposure: a point where founders place their thinking, their assumptions and their preparedness into a room that does not rush to respond. Investor-judges Jigar Sagar and Sami Khoreibi, supported by angels and mentors, listen carefully and probe deeply, but they do not hurry affirmation. Silence is allowed. Questions linger. Judgment takes time.