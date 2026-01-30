Jigar Sagar: Balancing business success with family values and personal growth

“I don’t see family as an anchor,” he says. “I’m able to do what I do because my wife leads at home with strength and clarity, giving me the space to focus deeply on my work. That understanding was built over time through trust.” He is equally clear about the role his children play. “My children don’t hold me back; they push me to grow. We understand that while we’re a family, we’re also individuals on our own journeys. As long as I’m intentional about spending real time with them, they support my ambition rather than question it. That balance allows all of us to grow.”