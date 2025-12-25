New unified platform planned to connect all Dubai free zones

Efforts to regulate labour processes and streamline entry permits were also highlighted, including the ‘Events Visa’ used by major free zone businesses and the deployment of 71 staff members across free zones on a 24/7 basis to accelerate transactions and support business continuity.

Council members reviewed initiatives to align procedures and improve service delivery across free zones. A proposed integrated platform would centralise access to approvals and permits, support institutional coordination and boost overall efficiency for new and existing companies.

The Council, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, held its 33rd meeting to examine measures that support stronger government cooperation and greater integration of services across free zones. Discussions included plans for a unified digital platform that would bring together free zone procedures into a single system, making it easier for investors to access services and complete transactions.

Work is underway to develop common standards for risk classification to simplify banking processes while maintaining regulatory safeguards, with the aim of improving business setup efficiency and access to financial services.

The Council reviewed steps to improve readiness ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assessments, focusing on measures that reduce risks related to money laundering and terrorism financing. The Economic Security Centre of Dubai outlined challenges faced by companies when opening bank accounts in free zones.

The Dubai Department of Finance presented updates on the Dubai Cashless Strategy. Council members discussed cooperation on digital payment initiatives to advance the shift toward a fully integrated cashless ecosystem across free zones and government services.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.