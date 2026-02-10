New safety settings will limit teen accounts unless users verify they’re adults
Dubai: Discord is preparing to launch a major update to how it manages younger users, with new age verification requirements set to arrive next month. The changes will affect both new sign-ups and existing accounts across the world, marking one of the most significant safety overhauls the messaging platform has undertaken.
From early March, Discord will automatically apply teenage-appropriate safety settings to all accounts. Users who want to access certain features or change specific settings will need to prove they're adults through a verification process.
The platform says it's trying to strike a balance between protecting younger users from inappropriate content whilst giving adults more freedom to use the service as they wish.
Discord is offering two methods for users who need to verify their age. The first option uses facial estimation technology that analyses your face to estimate how old you are. According to Discord, this happens entirely on your device, meaning the video selfie you take doesn't get sent anywhere.
The second option involves uploading an identity document, which gets checked by Discord's partner companies. These documents are deleted shortly after your age has been confirmed in most cases.
Behind the scenes, Discord will also run an age inference model that tries to work out whether an account belongs to an adult without always asking for direct verification. Some users might be asked to complete more than one verification method if the system needs additional confirmation.
Teenage users will find that Discord applies stricter default settings to their accounts. Sensitive content will appear blurred unless you're verified as an adult. Direct messages from people you don't know will land in a separate message request folder rather than your main inbox.
Only adults who've completed verification will be able to turn off certain content filters, access age-restricted servers and channels, or speak on stage during server events.
The platform will also show warning messages when friend requests arrive from unfamiliar accounts, giving users a moment to think before accepting.
Alongside these safety measures, Discord has announced plans to create a Teen Council made up of 10 to 12 teenagers aged between 13 and 17. The council will advise Discord on how to design safety tools and policies that actually work for young people.
Discord says council members will share insights into how teenagers use the platform, what makes them feel safe online, and how protections can respect both privacy and independence. Applications for the Teen Council remain open until 1st May.
Discord isn't alone in introducing stricter age controls. Earlier this year, Roblox began requiring age checks for users who want to access chat features. Whilst gameplay remains open to all, chatting now requires verification, with facial age checks placing users into age groups to prevent adults and children from communicating directly.
These moves reflect growing pressure on social platforms to better protect younger users from harmful content and potentially dangerous interactions online.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
