Roblox’s AI age checks are backfiring, spark fresh concerns for UAE parents

Beyond the Middle East, governments elsewhere have taken similarly firm action. Russia shut down access to Roblox in December 2025, with communications regulator Roskomnadzor saying the platform contained content that could negatively affect the “spiritual and moral development” of children. Russian state media reported that the regulator had repeatedly warned Roblox since 2019 to restrict access to prohibited material. The block cut off millions of users in a market where Roblox had previously reported more than two million daily active users.