Globally, spot gold dipped to $4,048.63 an ounce, extending Tuesday’s 6.3% rout — the steepest intraday fall since 2013 — as investors dumped safe-haven assets amid improving sentiment on US-China trade ties and a stronger dollar. Silver, too, slumped nearly 9% in tandem.

In Dubai, 24-karat gold slipped to Dh484 per gram, while 22-karat fell to Dh448 — its lowest in nearly two months. Just days earlier, 24-karat touched an all-time high of Dh525.25 per gram, with 22-karat at Dh486, before global markets turned sharply.

Price-sensitive shoppers are now timing purchases more strategically, with 24K trading near Dh484 and 22K at Dh448. Many see this as a short-lived buying window before prices stabilise or climb again. Traders caution, however, that volatility may continue through the week as global sentiment shifts.

In the UAE, the steep fall is being met with relief — and renewed interest. Jewellery retailers in Dubai and Sharjah report a noticeable pickup in footfall as residents rush to take advantage of the lowest prices in weeks.

Markets had been pricing in deeper rate cuts and prolonged geopolitical uncertainty. But optimism around trade and stronger US economic data are prompting a rotation back into equities and away from bullion. Analysts evaluate the slide as more of a “rebalancing” than a full-blown collapse.

Analysts say the fear-driven rally that powered gold’s rise has faded fast. With tensions between the US and China easing and the dollar strengthening, momentum behind gold has “clearly broken,” they note.

The second straight day of heavy selling suggests this isn’t just a brief correction. The surge that pushed gold past Dh525 last week has almost completely reversed, as investors move out of safe-haven assets amid improving global sentiment.

For now, UAE buyers are watching closely — and, for the first time in months, gold prices are back within reach.

Analysts opine that such corrections often serve to reset the market after overextended rallies, paving the way for steadier demand once panic selling subsides.

In the near term, gold could slip slightly further if the dollar strengthens and investor optimism holds. But few expect an extended downturn.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.