Abu Dhabi Police warn residents about rising online and financial scams

Residents cautioned against deceptive gold deals and fake chalet rentals
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have urged residents to be on high alert against a rising wave of financial scams that exploit people through fake phone calls, counterfeit banking messages, and fraudulent investment schemes.
In an awareness post shared on its X account, the police said: “Every day, scammers invent new ways to trap their victims.” The warning highlighted common tactics used by fraudsters, such as phone calls requesting urgent money transfers, fake bank messages containing malicious links, or investment ads promising unrealistic profits.
The police also cautioned against deceptive gold sale offers and fraudulent chalet rental ads that lure victims with unusually low prices, only for them to realise later that their money has been stolen.
“These are all different faces of fraud with one goal, to steal your money,” the post said, urging residents to stay alert and not fall for such traps.
The alert follows the launch of the “Be Cautious” awareness campaign, which aims to raise awareness about online and financial scams and promote safe digital behaviour among the public.
On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Police launched the sixth edition of its awareness campaign as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and protect community members from modern forms of cyber fraud.
The campaign is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, other police departments, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. It will run for three months.
