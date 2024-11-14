No energy? Tired all the time? Poor sleep? You could be suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Maybe Vitamin B too. That’s what nutritionist Cynthia Bou Khalil says. She sees these symptoms in patients at the Medcare Dr Saeed Al Shaikh Gastro & Obesity Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Vitamin deficiency is real, but not as bad as we think. The array of health supplements in colourful boxes on the medical store shelves is difficult to ignore. Many have tags proclaiming hefty discounts. All of us would have at least bought a box of Vitamin C. That’s the persuasive power of vitamins.

Do we really need vitamins? We think we do, but Dr Swati Prasad says otherwise. “A healthy person with a balanced diet does not need vitamin supplements. In most cases, whole foods provide all the nutrients the body needs,” the Specialist — Internal Medicine, Aster Royal Clinic, Downtown Dubai, says.

Where do supplements fit in a diet

That echoes the words of Carol Haggans, a registered dietitian and consultant to the National Institutes of Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services. “It’s possible to get all of the nutrients you need by eating a variety of healthy foods, so you don’t have to take one,” she says. “But supplements can be useful for filling in gaps in your diet.”

The key is a balanced diet. Not all of us eat a balanced diet or a variety of healthy foods; that’s where the food supplements come in, taking care of our nutritional deficiencies. “A balanced diet includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and healthy fats should provide all the vitamins and minerals needed for good health, Dr Swati says.

Vitamins are supplements: they are supplementary to the food we eat. They can never replace food, nor can we totally rely on them for our nutritional requirements.

“Supplements are never a substitute for a balanced, healthful diet,” says Dr. JoAnn Manson, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “And they can be a distraction from healthy lifestyle practices that confer much greater benefits.”

Some vitamins play critical roles in disease prevention, but taking extra vitamins won’t prevent diseases in a healthy individual. Dr Swati acknowledges the benefits but says vitamin supplements do not enhance health beyond what is achievable through a good diet.

Nutritionist Cynthia recommends that patients check not only their vitamin D levels but also vitamin B because B1, B2, B6, B12 and others help release energy from the body. “Whenever we eat carbohydrates, protein, and fat, we need vitamin B to transform them into energy. So, vitamin B complex is important for providing energy. It’s a supplement that I prescribe to my patients to take in the morning so that they will have the energy to function throughout the day,” the Medcare dietitian says.

Why do health experts prescribe vitamins?

“Doctors may prescribe vitamins or minerals if a deficiency is detected or to manage certain medical conditions that require supplementation,” Dr Swati says. Vitamins and minerals are largely prescribed to high-risk groups — people who suffer from deficiencies. “They include those with certain medical conditions (like anaemia or osteoporosis), pregnant or breastfeeding women, older adults, vegans or vegetarians, people with restrictive diets, and those with digestive issues that impair nutrient absorption and sometimes athletes,” the internal medicine specialist at Aster Royal Clinic says.

Priya Gopinadhan has reaped the benefits of extra vitamins recommended by her doctor as part of a treatment plan for some health issues. “The supplements were prescribed to address specific deficiencies and to help support my overall health. Since starting this regimen, I have noticed a significant improvement in my energy levels and general well-being. It has made a positive difference, and I feel more balanced and healthier,” the UAE resident says.

UAE-based model Isabelle Allan uses vitamins and supplements every day, after years of research and some trial and error to find out what works for her. “For my job, I need to look and feel my best. I am always travelling for work, and shooting long hours. Supplements help keep me feeling healthy and looking at my best. I always want to be at the top of my game, and this is one of the ways I achieve that.”

The risk comes with unsupervised usage, much like self-medication. People tend to pop vitamin tablets on the advice of colleagues and friends. Some are swayed by the reels on TikTok, Instagram and other social media channels. So they may not actually need supplements, and it could lead to toxicity.

How vitamins can harm you

Cynthia insists on checking with the doctor and dietitian before taking vitamins so that you do not take too many of them. “Sometimes when we take supplements, we might mistakenly take the same vitamins through another supplement. So we end up taking too much of [the same] vitamins, leading to toxicity.

Can you overdose on vitamins? Yes, says Dr Swati. “Some vitamins, like vitamin A, D, and iron, can be toxic in large amounts. It’s important to consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplement. Especially if you have a health condition or are taking other medications,” the Dubai-based physician says.

“The fat-soluble ones (A, D, E, and K), which the body stores in fat and can accumulate to toxic levels. Overdoses can lead to symptoms like nausea, liver damage, kidney problems, and in extreme cases, even death. Water-soluble vitamins (like vitamin C) are typically excreted in urine and are less toxic,” Dr Swati elaborates.

What’s the nutritionist’s advice?

Cynthia prefers to get her vitamins naturally. “I try to maintain the vitamin D levels by catching direct sunlight for about 15-20 minutes a day by doing a physical activity outdoors. I try to increase the variety of my food to ensure better absorption of all the vitamins. Vitamins [supplements] must be taken if there is an iron deficiency (very high in some women) or vitamin D and even vitamin B12.