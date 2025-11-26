Cooler weather and scattered rain to continue across UAE through Saturday

NCM says low-pressure system to bring cooler temperatures, light showers tp some areas
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will continue to experience colder weather and intermittent rainfall from today through to Saturday, as the country comes under the influence of a surface low-pressure system extending from the southeast, accompanied by an upper-air trough and a cold air mass, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with chances of rain over scattered coastal, northern and eastern areas as cloud formations develop. Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at light to moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active and causing blowing dust in some areas. The sea is expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Today and tomorrow are forecast to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly in western regions, with a chance of rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds will continue to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
On Friday, weather conditions are expected to stay partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal and northern regions, with further chances of rain. It will be humid overnight and early Saturday in some inland areas. Winds will continue to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, remaining light to moderate but occasionally fresh.
The NCM noted that Saturday’s weather will be similar, with clouds persisting over some coastal, northern and eastern areas and the possibility of rain. It will again turn humid overnight and into early Sunday over inland regions, with the potential for light fog to form. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh. The sea will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
