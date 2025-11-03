Unstable weather in UAE: Rains expected amid fluctuating temperatures

Temperatures set to dip as scattered rains, clouds, and strong winds sweep parts of UAE
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rainfall of varying intensity across different parts of the UAE over the next few days, along with fluctuations in temperatures ranging between mild drops and slight increases.
According to the NCM, temperatures are expected to dip slightly over the next two days, with partly cloudy skies and early morning humidity in some coastal and inland areas. Low clouds are likely to form, particularly over coastal regions and islands, potentially bringing light showers in certain locations.
By Wednesday, temperatures are projected to rise slightly again, accompanied by humid mornings and partly to occasionally cloudy skies over western regions. Light to moderate rainfall is possible at times.
Winds will shift between southeasterly and northeasterly, remaining light to moderate but occasionally becoming active.
On Thursday, humid mornings will persist in coastal and inland areas. Conditions are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, particularly over the Al Dhafra region, where light to moderate showers may occur.
Wind patterns will remain similar, blowing southeasterly to northeasterly with light to moderate strength, sometimes becoming brisk.
By Friday, a slight drop in temperature is anticipated once again. The weather will stay humid early in the morning, turning partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over western regions.
The country is expected to experience a mix of spring-like coolness and intermittent showers to close the week.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox