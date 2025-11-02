UAE weather to get colder with a drop in temperatures on Sunday

Fog and mist expected as UAE temperatures continue to fall
Dubai: UAE residents can expect a noticeable dip in temperatures today, as cooler weather continues to sweep across the country. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures are expected to decline further on Sunday, accompanied by partly cloudy skies in most areas.
The NCM forecast shows that maximum daytime temperatures will range between 32°C and 37°C, while the minimum will drop to between 17°C and 22°C. This follows a chilly start to the weekend, with Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah recording the lowest temperature of 17.3°C at 4:45 am on Saturday.
However, residents with dust allergies should take precautions if spending time outdoors. The NCM warned of light to moderate winds, blowing at 10–20 km/h and occasionally reaching up to 35 km/h, which could stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.
Humidity levels are expected to vary across the country. Coastal regions may experience humidity between 75 and 85 per cent, while mountainous areas will see slightly lower levels of around 50 to 70 per cent. By nightfall and into Monday morning, relative humidity is forecast to rise, particularly in coastal and inland areas, leading to fog and mist formation that could affect early morning commuters.
As for sea conditions, both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate, offering calm conditions for marine activities.
The gradual drop in temperatures signals the much-anticipated arrival of cooler winter weather, making it an ideal time for residents to enjoy outdoor activities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox