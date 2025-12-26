GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Rain and strong winds expected this weekend

Unsettled conditions to persist as weak low-pressure system affects the country

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Rain and stronger winds to hit UAE over the weekend
Rain and stronger winds to hit UAE over the weekend

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said weather conditions across the UAE on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some northern and eastern areas as a weak low-pressure system affects the region.

Fog and mist possible overnight

According to the national weather bulletin, humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning in some coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures: Mild days, cooler nights

Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast to range between 21°C and 25°C in coastal and island areas, 23°C to 27°C inland, and 15°C to 18°C in mountainous regions, with cooler conditions expected overnight.

Unsettled weather to continue into the weekend

On Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity levels are expected to rise again overnight into Sunday, particularly across inland and coastal regions.

Sunday rain, dust and stronger winds

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Sunday, with the formation of convective clouds that may bring rainfall to parts of the coastal, northern and eastern regions.

Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times and possibly causing blowing dust.

Stronger winds early next week

Conditions are expected to become more variable on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, a continued chance of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.

Winds may strengthen further, reaching up to 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in some areas. Sea conditions could become moderate to rough at times.

Rough seas and cooler air by Tuesday

By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to dip again as moderate to fresh north-westerly winds develop, strengthening at times and leading to blowing dust and sand.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecast

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rainy weather in Dubai

Dubai: Unsettled skies and rain expected this weekend

2m read
The NCM has issued a weather alert, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall .

10 Bollywood movies perfect for a rainy day at home

5m read
UAE braces for peak of 'Al Bashayer' storm today

UAE rain: When the heaviest storms will hit your city

2m read
Residents warned of rough seas and chilly winds amid UAE weather alert

Rain hits parts of UAE today, NCM issues weather alerts

2m read