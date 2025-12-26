Unsettled conditions to persist as weak low-pressure system affects the country
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said weather conditions across the UAE on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over islands and some northern and eastern areas as a weak low-pressure system affects the region.
According to the national weather bulletin, humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning in some coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
Daytime temperatures on Friday are forecast to range between 21°C and 25°C in coastal and island areas, 23°C to 27°C inland, and 15°C to 18°C in mountainous regions, with cooler conditions expected overnight.
On Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity levels are expected to rise again overnight into Sunday, particularly across inland and coastal regions.
Partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Sunday, with the formation of convective clouds that may bring rainfall to parts of the coastal, northern and eastern regions.
Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times and possibly causing blowing dust.
Conditions are expected to become more variable on Monday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies, a continued chance of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.
Winds may strengthen further, reaching up to 40 km/h, causing dusty conditions in some areas. Sea conditions could become moderate to rough at times.
By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to dip again as moderate to fresh north-westerly winds develop, strengthening at times and leading to blowing dust and sand.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox