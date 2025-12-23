Rain expected from Thursday as cooler weather sets in across the UAE

Showers are forecast to be most likely over islands and northern areas
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience generally pleasant and moderate weather from December 25 to 29, with temperatures dipping slightly during the night, as a weak extension of a low-pressure system passes across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NCM said the period will be marked by the movement of low- and mid-level clouds, bringing intermittent chances of light to moderate rainfall.
Showers are forecast to be most likely over islands and northern areas, with heavier rainfall possible at times in the far north of the country.
Winds are expected to shift between south-westerly and north-westerly directions, remaining light to moderate in speed but becoming occasionally active.
Sea conditions will range from light to moderate, turning rough on Sunday as stronger north-westerly winds move in.
The weather authority said conditions will remain generally stable and comfortable during the daytime, while cooler temperatures are expected after sunset, particularly inland.
The NCM confirmed it is closely monitoring the development of the weather system around the clock and will continue to provide timely updates to the public as conditions evolve.
