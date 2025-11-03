GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Cooler temperatures and scattered rain expected

Humidity levels have eased compared to recent weeks

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Cooler weather and light showers expected across the UAE
Cooler weather and light showers expected across the UAE

Dubai: As November begins, residents across the UAE can expect noticeably cooler conditions and an increase in cloud cover, with light rainfall anticipated in some parts of the country. The weather is gradually shifting toward milder patterns, bringing a pleasant change across coastal, inland, and mountain areas.

Forecasts indicate that partly cloudy skies will prevail over much of the nation, particularly along the coastal regions and islands, where low clouds are likely to form. These clouds may be accompanied by light, scattered rain, leading to a slight drop in daytime temperatures.

Temperature readings will vary across regions. Coastal and island areas are expected to see highs between 28°C and 33°C, cooling down to 19°C–24°C at night. Inland areas will remain somewhat warmer, with daytime temperatures ranging from 31°C to 36°C, while mountainous regions will experience cooler conditions, averaging between 22°C and 27°C.

Humidity levels have eased compared to recent weeks, now ranging between 75% and 85%. However, conditions are expected to become more humid overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and interior regions, where light mist or fog may form in some areas.

Winds will generally be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh at times. They will blow from the northwest to southwest, at speeds ranging between 15 and 30 km/h. These winds may cause minor fluctuations in sea conditions.

At sea, the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, occasionally turning rough, particularly when winds strengthen. The Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate, offering relatively stable conditions for marine activities.

Overall, the start of November will bring mild temperatures, scattered clouds, and brief rain showers, creating a more comfortable and refreshing atmosphere across the UAE.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The authority urged motorists to exercise caution during fog and rainfall, and to follow official weather updates and safety advisories.

UAE to see some rain in the coming days

1m read
Cooler day ahead with higher humidity tonight and early Monday

UAE weather: Slight dip in temperature, chance of rain

1m read
RTA warns of expected delays on Airport Road this Sunday. Picture used for illustrative purposes

UAE traffic alert: Expect delays on Dubai airport road

1m read
A mesmerizing sunrise at Wadi Shah, Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE's weather shifts as autumn begins today

2m read