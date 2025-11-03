UAE weather forecast: Cooler temperatures and scattered rain expected

Humidity levels have eased compared to recent weeks
Dubai: As November begins, residents across the UAE can expect noticeably cooler conditions and an increase in cloud cover, with light rainfall anticipated in some parts of the country. The weather is gradually shifting toward milder patterns, bringing a pleasant change across coastal, inland, and mountain areas.
Forecasts indicate that partly cloudy skies will prevail over much of the nation, particularly along the coastal regions and islands, where low clouds are likely to form. These clouds may be accompanied by light, scattered rain, leading to a slight drop in daytime temperatures.
Temperature readings will vary across regions. Coastal and island areas are expected to see highs between 28°C and 33°C, cooling down to 19°C–24°C at night. Inland areas will remain somewhat warmer, with daytime temperatures ranging from 31°C to 36°C, while mountainous regions will experience cooler conditions, averaging between 22°C and 27°C.
Humidity levels have eased compared to recent weeks, now ranging between 75% and 85%. However, conditions are expected to become more humid overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and interior regions, where light mist or fog may form in some areas.
Winds will generally be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh at times. They will blow from the northwest to southwest, at speeds ranging between 15 and 30 km/h. These winds may cause minor fluctuations in sea conditions.
At sea, the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, occasionally turning rough, particularly when winds strengthen. The Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate, offering relatively stable conditions for marine activities.
Overall, the start of November will bring mild temperatures, scattered clouds, and brief rain showers, creating a more comfortable and refreshing atmosphere across the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox