The NCM noted that horizontal visibility might decrease further in some coastal and internal areas until 10 am on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. This morning, fog was reported over Al Hamra, Madinat Zayed, Al Jazeera and Mkyariz (Al Dhafrah region). The NCM issued yellow and orange weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dubai : Fog and low visibility have been reported in various parts of Abu Dhabi this morning, prompting warning from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent accidents.

Light to moderate winds, at a speed of 10-20 km/hr and reaching up to 35 km/hr at times, may cause blowing dust and sand, which is a particular concern for those with dust allergies.

Beyond the foggy conditions, the NCM's weather update indicates that conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy in general with a probability of rainfall. The coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather. Light to moderate rain may hit parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Tuesday afternoon.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Humidity will be high at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 50 to 70 per cent.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

