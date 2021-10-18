Abu Dhabi: With the coming of winter, dense fog has once again begun to shroud UAE roads in the night-time and early morning hours.
The limited visibility on the roads poses grave threats to road user safety, and the Abu Dhabi Police has accordingly shared a series of safe driving tips on its social media platforms.
Reckless driving during the fog has been known to contribute to highway pileups in the past. As recently as May 2021, a 34-car crash on Emirates Road saw two people severely injured. Another 28-vehicle pileup in Dubai in April 2021 saw a woman injured. Traffic authorities blamed both incidents on motorists’ failure to maintains safe driving distance during the fog.
The traffic police issued the following safety recommendations for motorists:
Slow down and drive carefully
Abide by mandatory lane discipline, and avoid overtaking
Double safety distance, and use low-beam headlights
If visibility is very poor, stop at the nearest safe parking spot and turn on your hazard lights