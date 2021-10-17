1 of 5
The Bollywood couple is here and having a blast – if their social media posts are anything to go by anyway. ‘Pari’ actor Anushka Sharma posted a photo of herself with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, in the UAE.
The couple is quarantining in ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, to be held on October 24.
Sharing the snaps, she wrote, "Couldn't choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder and Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point !"
In the pictures, Anushka captured Virat standing a few balconies away from her and also of him waving to her from the lawn below. Anushka has joined Virat on T20 World Cup tour in Dubai.
In 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in Tuscany, Italy, in an intimate ceremony. On February 11 this year, the 'Zero' actress gave birth to their first child, a baby girl. The actress shared a lovely snapshot of herself playing with tiny Vamika on Ashtami a few days ago with the caption: ''Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika ❤️ Happy Ashtami ❤️. ''
