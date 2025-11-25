GOLD/FOREX
UAE to be impacted by low-pressure system with clouds, cooler air and scattered rainfall

Rainfall is expected to occur, particularly over coastal, northern, and eastern regions

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: The UAE will come under the influence of a new weather system beginning Wednesday and lasting through Saturday, bringing cooler conditions, increased cloud cover, and intermittent rainfall across parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest advisory, the NCM said the country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system moving in from the southeast, combined with an upper-level low and an accompanying cold air mass.

A westerly upper-air flow will further support cloud development, leading to partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times.

Rainfall is expected to occur at intervals, particularly over coastal, northern, and eastern regions.

Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast, remaining light to moderate but strengthening at times, which may raise dust in exposed areas.

The NCM said that it is monitoring the situation around the clock, noting that weather conditions may vary between regions as the system progresses. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
