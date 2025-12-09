GOLD/FOREX
Rain, dust and choppy seas: UAE weather to turn unstable through mid-December, says NCM

Showers, shifting winds and rough Gulf conditions as low-pressure systems deepen

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Winds may strengthen around convective clouds, with moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather over the coming days, as a combination of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems affects the country from 12 to 19 December, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest briefing, the NCM said the UAE will be influenced by an expanding surface low-pressure trough, accompanied by a deepening upper-air low, resulting in increased cloud formation and a likelihood of intermittent rainfall.

The system is expected to generate varying cloud structures, with periods of scattered showers that may occur at intervals across different regions.

Winds are forecast to be south-easterly to north-easterly, shifting at times to north-westerly. The NCM noted that wind speeds will range from light to moderate, occasionally strengthening, particularly in areas with convective cloud activity, where dust may also be stirred over exposed areas.

Sea conditions are expected to fluctuate, with moderate to rough seas at times in the Arabian Gulf, especially when wind activity intensifies near cloud formations. The Sea of Oman is forecast to range from slight to moderate.

Conditions on Monday remain fair to partly cloudy.

