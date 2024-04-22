Dubai: After the record rainfall last week, as residents return to everyday life, health authorities in the UAE have issued health and safety tips that you should follow to make sure you continue to stay safe.

On April 21, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) posted the following tips that people should follow during weather changes:

• Avoid bad habits, such as drinking rain water.

• Clean areas where water accumulates, secure entrances and install window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.

• Wear long-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent creams.

• Regularly clean the house and furniture using gloves, long clothes and masks to protect against moisture and mould.

• Avoid playing and swimming in stagnant water, as it is a source of pollution.

• Maintain good ventilation in the house by opening windows.

• Clean the house from dust and dirt to avoid allergies and asthma.

• Ensure that drains and sewage systems are not blocked.

• Ensure the cleanliness of drinking water and food.

• In case of worrying symptoms, do not hesitate to seek medical advice.

• Avoid touching fallen objects and dangling electrical wires.

• Keep first aid supplies at home.

• Eat five servings of fruits and vegetables daily.

• Avoid consuming unhealthy snacks to prevent any digestive disorders.

• Engage in some home exercises to avoid laziness.

On April 20, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also posted the following health tips to keep in mind after the rains:

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Boost your immunity: Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, get enough sleep, and manage stress.

• Eat fresh and clean: Avoid eating food that has come into contact with stagnant water.

• Exercise caution outdoors: Watch out for slippery surfaces and potential hazards like fallen branches.

• Be mindful of stagnant water risks: Stay away from stagnant water to avoid contamination risks, and refrain from swimming and playing in it.

• Use protective equipment: Avoid direct exposure to stagnant water and, if necessary, wear protective tools such as gloves and boots.

• Practise good hygiene: Thoroughly wash any part of your body, clothes, toys, or tools that have come into contact with stagnant water.

• Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth unless your hands are washed or sanitised.

• Handle damaged items with caution: If possible, dispose of them or ensure they are well-washed, disinfected, and dried.

• Watch out for mosquitoes: Eliminate stagnant water around your house to prevent mosquito breeding.

How to get help for municipal services

Depending on the emirate you are living in, you can reach out to the municipality to request for pest control services or any other support you may need, like draining accumulated rain water.