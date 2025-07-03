“Just two weeks ago, we had a group of around 80 people across two buses who opted for the full package. We expect similar group sizes every two weeks in Salalah.”

His company has seen a steady increase in demand from UAE residents looking for all-inclusive travel options. “We offer a full bus package that includes tours, hotel stays, and transfers within Salalah. Some other companies only provide transportation between Dubai and Salalah,” Siddiqui told Gulf News.

“The bus is air-conditioned and it is an overnight journey. We make a total of three stops, one at the border and the other two in Oman for rest and meals,” Siddiqui explained.

The full tour spans four days and three nights , with several departure dates available this summer, including July 10, July 24, August 7 and August 21. Buses depart from Gold Souq Metro Station in Dubai at 2pm, with an overnight journey to Salalah.

Meals (lunch and dinner), as well as visa fees or border charges (if applicable), may be extra but these will be communicated in advance.

A round-trip ticket costs Dh350 , while one-way travel is priced at Dh200 . Services will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the first week, with daily service expected to launch soon after.

Al Khanjry, a private bus operator, will run scheduled services from Dubai and Riyadh to Salalah starting July 5. The company’s Dubai office is located in Deira, near the Dnata Travel office. These buses are equipped with air conditioning and free Wi-Fi, and take a scenic route to southern Oman.

