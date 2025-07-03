Explore affordable bus tours with all-inclusive packages with hotel and guided tours
Dubai: Tomorrow, Friday, 5 September 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal), will be a public holiday in the UAE to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). With the holiday extending into the weekend, residents can look forward to a three-day break. For those seeking a quick adventure, Salalah makes for an ideal getaway — its Khareef season, the annual monsoon that transforms Oman’s Dhofar region with rain, mist, and cooler weather from June to early September, is still lingering for just a little longer.
Bus tours are significantly more affordable than flights, particularly between June and September, when Khareef season tourism peaks.
Airfares to Salalah can become costly during this time, but overland packages remain budget-friendly and often include accommodation, transportation, and guided tours.
“One of the most affordable ways to enjoy Khareef during the summer break is to catch a bus from Dubai to Salalah,” said Abdus Samad Hussain Siddiqui, co-founder of Oman-based tour operator Beautiful Salalah Tours.
His company has seen a steady increase in demand from UAE residents looking for all-inclusive travel options. “We offer a full bus package that includes tours, hotel stays, and transfers within Salalah. Some other companies only provide transportation between Dubai and Salalah,” Siddiqui told Gulf News.
“Just two weeks ago, we had a group of around 80 people across two buses who opted for the full package. We expect similar group sizes every two weeks in Salalah.”
“We offer a full package that includes round-trip bus travel, hotel stays, local transfers and guided sightseeing. It’s ideal for those who don’t want the hassle of planning every detail,” Siddiqui said.
The full tour spans four days and three nights, with several departure dates available this summer, including July 10, July 24, August 7 and August 21. Buses depart from Gold Souq Metro Station in Dubai at 2pm, with an overnight journey to Salalah.
“The bus is air-conditioned and it is an overnight journey. We make a total of three stops, one at the border and the other two in Oman for rest and meals,” Siddiqui explained.
Travellers stay at a three-star hotel with breakfast included, and are guided throughout the trip by an English-speaking Omani tour guide.
The itinerary covers some of Salalah’s most iconic natural and cultural attractions, such as Wadi Darbat, Al Mughsail Beach, the blowholes at Marneef Cave, Ittin Mountains, Prophet Ayyub’s Tomb, Titam Canyons, Taqa Castle, and the Frankincense Farm.
“You get a round-trip luxury bus ticket, a two-night hotel stay and two guided group sightseeing tours - West and East Salalah, all included,” he said.
All-inclusive bus tour pricing:
Dh1,400 per person
Single occupancy supplement: Dh350
Children under 2: Free
Children aged 2 to 9 years old: 50% discount
10+ years: Full adult rate
Meals (lunch and dinner), as well as visa fees or border charges (if applicable), may be extra but these will be communicated in advance.
For travellers who simply need transportation, there are also direct international bus services from Dubai to Salalah that do not include hotel stays or guided tours.
Al Khanjry, a private bus operator, will run scheduled services from Dubai and Riyadh to Salalah starting July 5. The company’s Dubai office is located in Deira, near the Dnata Travel office. These buses are equipped with air conditioning and free Wi-Fi, and take a scenic route to southern Oman.
A round-trip ticket costs Dh350, while one-way travel is priced at Dh200. Services will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the first week, with daily service expected to launch soon after.
Most UAE residents are eligible for a visa on arrival when entering Oman by land, but this depends on nationality and visa status.
Tour operators typically assist with the eVisa process or documentation if prior approval is required. Travellers are advised to carry:
A passport valid for at least six months
A UAE residence visa or Emirates ID, valid for at least three months
This is article was published July 03, 2025 and has been updated since.
