Dubai – If you are looking for a refreshing escape from the summer heat, look no further than Oman’s Salalah. The city is a popular getaway among regional tourists, as it gives you a tropical escape during the ongoing autumn season, popularly known by its Arabic name – Khareef.

Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or a longer stay, there are fun things to do, and a change in climate to enjoy, surrounded by waterfalls, cool caves or waves lashing the rocky shores.

What is the Khareef season and why is Salalah a popular destination?

Khareef translates to ‘autumn’ in Arabic. During this time, Dhofar, the region where Salalah is located, experiences a monsoon season. Gentle rains bring misty mornings, pleasant temperatures, and a burst of greenery that replaces the usual desert landscape. This unique weather phenomenon makes Salalah a popular tourist destination during Khareef.

Why is Salalah popular?

Image Credit: Shutterstock

According to the Dhofar Municipality, tourist numbers have consistently increased in the Salalah area during Khareef season. Earlier this year, they announced their plans for the Khareef season during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, stating that the region had seen an increase in visitors from 813,000 in 2022 to 962,000 visitors in 2023. This year, they expect at least one million visitors during Khareef season.

The municipality also announced new programmes aimed at the spike in tourists, from international villages for children, amusement areas, light and laser shows and even a theatre festival. There are also fun activities that you can plan out in most places along the east coast, including:

• Camel Riding

• Off-road Driving

• Camping

• Paragliding

• Kite Surfing

• Sand Boarding

• Caving

• Cycling

• Water Sports

• Mountain Hiking

• Mountain climbing

Must-see spots:

When planning your itinerary, you can consider all these popular spots:

Darbat valley – One of the most popular spots because of its picturesque wadis and waterfalls, Wadi Darbat will transport you to a tropical climate, where you can enjoy boat rides on the lake, or savour fresh fruits from local vendors.

Al Mughsail beach – At this waterfront you can take in the dramatic coastlines and crashing waves. The beach is famous for its blowholes – natural fountains created by seawater rushing through the rocks, so be prepared to get a little wet!

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Ain Arzat – Located in east Salalah, the natural springs here are a great spot to visit, and the area also has the famous ‘anti-gravity’ road, where the slope of the mountain makes it appear like items are moving against the gravitational pull of the earth.

Haffa Souq – Immerse yourself in Omani culture at this traditional market. Browse handicrafts, jewellery, pottery, clothes, and the famed frankincense. During the Salalah Festival, witness cultural performances showcasing Dhofari and Omani heritage.

Al Fazayah Beach – This is a great option if you are looking for some peace and quiet. From a scenic drive along the mountain roads, to the turquoise beach waters, this is a popular location, where you can also try Salalah’s famous coconut water.

Can I fly there?

Yes, you can. Several UAE and Oman-based airlines connect airports from the UAE to the Salalah International Airport, with the flight duration of just under two hours.

How long is it by road?