UAE hits peak of unstable weather as rain and strong winds continue

Authorities warn of thunderstorms, reduced visibility and rough seas
Dubai: The UAE is experiencing the peak of its current spell of unstable weather on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, as a complex weather system that has affected the country since last Saturday continues to influence conditions.
The NCM said the weather is being driven by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea, accompanied by moist south-easterly winds, along with an upper-level low-pressure system that has alternately deepened and weakened, coupled with a north-westerly air current.
Over the past two days, unsettled conditions have prevailed, with skies ranging from partly cloudy to overcast as the upper low intensified and a cold air mass moved across the region. This led to increased cloud cover, including convective clouds over scattered areas, bringing intermittent rainfall of varying intensity in successive waves. Thunderstorms, lightning and hail were reported in some locations.
According to the centre, conditions remain unstable on Friday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and convective cloud formation over parts of the country. Rain of varying intensity is expected, at times accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail in limited areas.
Temperatures are forecast to drop noticeably, while south-easterly winds are expected to shift to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh and occasionally strong, particularly with cloud activity. These winds may raise dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds of 20 to 40 km/h and gusts of up to 65 km/h.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman, especially during periods of cloud activity.
Looking ahead, Saturday’s weather is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Winds will shift between north-westerly and south-westerly directions, remaining moderate to fresh and occasionally strong. Seas are expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.
By Sunday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over islands and some coastal and western areas, and a chance of light rainfall. Humidity will increase at night and into Monday morning in some internal western areas. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while seas remain moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
The NCM said conditions are expected to improve from Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies, limited cloud formation over islands and western areas, lighter winds, and seas easing to slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Amid the ongoing weather, Abu Dhabi Police renewed calls for motorists to exercise caution, follow safe driving practices and adhere to official guidance. Drivers were urged to avoid wadis and water-logged areas, monitor weather updates before travelling, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and avoid distractions such as using mobile phones.
Authorities stressed that compliance with safety instructions remains essential to protect lives and property as the weather system continues to move across the country.
