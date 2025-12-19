Here’s a full breakdown of what’s closed, which services are disrupted, and how work and travel are affected.

While weather conditions have eased in some areas, authorities warn that sporadic rainfall may continue, with safety measures and temporary closures still in place across several emirates.

Dubai: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning swept across parts of the UAE in the early hours of the morning, causing flooding, waterlogged roads and widespread disruption.

MoHRE also called on all private sector employers nationwide to prioritise occupational health and safety, take necessary precautions during adverse weather, and comply with directives issued by local authorities that may affect business operations.

For the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged companies in the most affected areas to allow employees to work remotely on Friday, December 19 .

Government entities across the UAE have implemented remote working for all employees today due to unstable weather conditions. Exceptions apply only to roles that require a physical presence at the workplace, subject to approval by the relevant authority within each government department.

Brand Dubai also confirmed the temporary closure of the Hatta Festival on Friday, December 19 , citing adverse weather conditions and safety concerns for visitors, staff and performers.

In the Northern Emirates, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman have both closed public parks and outdoor recreational areas.

Sharjah Municipality has closed all parks and announced the temporary suspension of public parking fees for the day.

In Abu Dhabi, community events have been suspended, and all parks and beaches across the emirate are closed .

Several emirates have announced the temporary closure of outdoor public spaces to ensure public safety.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling and allow extra time to reach the airport.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded multiple delays in a short period, affecting airlines including Emirates, flydubai, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait Airways and Qatar Airways.

While arrival schedules have improved since earlier disruptions, some flights remain delayed or cancelled. Forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible fog between December 18 and midday December 19 prompted airlines and airports to issue travel advisories.

Adverse weather has also disrupted air travel, with flight delays and cancellations reported across several airlines .

Flight delays and cancellations at UAE airports

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes where possible, allow extra travel time, and exercise heightened caution on wet and slippery roads.

Traffic delays have been observed near Dubai International Airport, as well as in Al Nahda, Al Mamzar, Muwaileh Bus Terminal, Muwafja and surrounding areas in Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to closely monitor live traffic updates, particularly on Dubai–Sharjah routes, as congestion and accidents have been reported in several locations.

Abu Dhabi Police have also called on drivers to adhere to changing speed limits displayed on electronic road signs due to ongoing rain.

Authorities have cautioned motorists about reduced visibility, strong winds, lightning and occasional hail , urging residents to follow official instructions and avoid non-essential travel while conditions remain unstable.

Heavy rainfall has left several neighbourhoods with waterlogged roads, leading to slow-moving traffic and congestion , particularly during peak hours.

Heavy traffic and slow movement on Dubai–Sharjah roads

Commuters are advised to avoid travel on these routes and monitor official channels for updates on service resumptions.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman until further notice due to ongoing weather conditions.

Apps including Talabat, Deliveroo and Careem displayed warnings to users, citing high demand, limited availability or service suspensions in affected areas. Residents are advised to expect delays or consider postponing orders where possible.

Major food delivery platforms have temporarily reduced services in parts of the UAE , prioritising rider safety amid slippery roads and poor visibility.

KHDA also confirmed the temporary suspension of all weekend activities under the Life Camps – Winter Edition programme, citing unsafe weather conditions. Student safety remains the top priority.

Although most schools are currently closed for the winter break, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has instructed schools to avoid outdoor or off-campus activities , even during holiday periods.

People have also been urged to stay well clear of wadis and flood channels , as their banks can collapse suddenly during heavy rainfall and runoff, increasing the risk of injury or being trapped.

Authorities warned that even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep vehicles away within seconds, posing serious risk to drivers and passengers.

Residents are strongly advised not to stand in, walk through or attempt to cross flooded areas, and to avoid driving through waterlogged roads.

Civil defence and police authorities across the UAE have reiterated that floodwaters are extremely dangerous and should never be underestimated .

Stay away from floodwaters and wadis, authorities warn

