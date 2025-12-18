GOLD/FOREX
Dubai's Mall of the Emirates denies ‘flooding’ claims as old videos resurface

MAF says viral mall flooding videos are from last year; Mall of the Emirates open as usual

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Mall of the Emirates has denied claims of flooding as old videos resurface on social media.
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates has reassured shoppers that the Dubai landmark is operating as normal, after social media posts claimed it was flooded during this week’s heavy rain.

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns and operates the mall, said the widely shared footage was “outdated” and did not reflect the current situation inside the property.

“We are aware of social media content claiming that Mall of the Emirates is currently experiencing flooding due to recent rainfall. This footage is outdated and does not reflect today’s situation,” the company said in a statement issued to Gulf News.

MAF stressed that “Mall of the Emirates remains fully operational, with no flooding issues,” urging the public to rely on verified updates from its official channels.

Mall of the Emirates said it continues to welcome visitors and tenants “subject to safety conditions,” noting that footfall often shifts indoors as residents seek dry, climate-controlled spaces during inclement weather.

“Mall of the Emirates is operating as normal and continues to welcome visitors, subject to safety conditions. Visitors are advised to exercise caution when visiting during adverse weather,” the retail conglomerate explained.

Closely monitoring the situation

Majid Al Futtaim said it is “closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our visitors and tenants, which remains our top priority.”

The company also encouraged residents to exercise caution when viewing dramatic social media clips during major weather events.

“We encourage the public to rely on verified updates from official Majid Al Futtaim channels,” the statement added, underscoring the risk of older footage being reshared without context when storms return.

The UAE is experiencing a strong winter rain spell, with heavy showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures affecting several emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Forecasters say a deep low-pressure system moving across the region is driving widespread rain, gusty winds and patches of poor visibility, with the “main rainfall wave” expected to peak between Thursday and Friday before easing into the weekend.

