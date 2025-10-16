Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates opens major new arts hub

The development, created by Majid Al Futtaim in collaboration with Lisa Scott-Lee and Johnny Shentall-Lee, marks a major expansion of Dubai’s performing arts landscape and aims to position the city as a global destination for theatre, dance, and live performance.

Dubai: Mall of the Emirates has launched a new cultural and entertainment hub featuring the New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai, and Pineapple Dubai, the first international branch of London’s iconic Pineapple Dance Studios.

By blending world-class entertainment with education and wellbeing, the Mall of the Emirates’ new arts complex establishes a year-round cultural destination — one designed to inspire, entertain, and connect audiences across the UAE.

Pineapple Dubai, founded by Debbie Moore OBE and brought to the UAE by Lisa Scott-Lee, offers professional and recreational dance training for all ages. It provides a full schedule of classes through the Classcard app, extending Pineapple’s global legacy to Dubai’s performing arts community.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.