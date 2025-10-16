Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates opens major new arts hub

Mall of the Emirates unveils new Covent Garden theatre, Dubai and Pineapple Dubai
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates has launched a new cultural and entertainment hub featuring the New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai, and Pineapple Dubai, the first international branch of London’s iconic Pineapple Dance Studios.
The development, created by Majid Al Futtaim in collaboration with Lisa Scott-Lee and Johnny Shentall-Lee, marks a major expansion of Dubai’s performing arts landscape and aims to position the city as a global destination for theatre, dance, and live performance.
The 600-seat New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai combines a main stage with 10 rehearsal and dance studios, a Black Box Theatre, yoga and pilates spaces, and a restaurant and café with outdoor seating.
The venue will host an extensive calendar of plays, West End musicals, comedy, Arabic theatre, ballet, opera, and family shows — with tickets available via Platinumlist.
The theatre’s soft opening season begins this October, featuring:
Slava’s Snowshow (14–26 October)
Ali Al Sayed: Alphabet Soup (30 November)
A Fairytale for Christmas (19–21 December)
Pineapple Dubai, founded by Debbie Moore OBE and brought to the UAE by Lisa Scott-Lee, offers professional and recreational dance training for all ages. It provides a full schedule of classes through the Classcard app, extending Pineapple’s global legacy to Dubai’s performing arts community.
The project reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to broadening Dubai’s cultural offering and nurturing a creative, community-focused environment for residents and visitors.
By blending world-class entertainment with education and wellbeing, the Mall of the Emirates’ new arts complex establishes a year-round cultural destination — one designed to inspire, entertain, and connect audiences across the UAE.
