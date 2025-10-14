Dubai Mall expands again, adds 10,000 sq.m exhibition center

Five new halls provide a total capacity of 6,000 guests
Dubai: Dubai is expanding its flagship retail and lifestyle landmark once again, unveiling the Dubai Mall Exhibition Center, a new 10,000 sq.m venue designed to host world-class events in the heart of Downtown Dubai.
The purpose-built facility features five multi-functional halls equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for large-scale exhibitions, conferences, and cultural events in the region.
Strategically connected to Dubai Mall, the new venue offers direct access to luxury retail, dining, and hospitality, ensuring a seamless blend of business and leisure for visitors and exhibitors alike.
The venue features an open floor plan with flexible zoning options, including main exhibition areas, demonstration zones, networking lounges, and presentation stages.
It also offers VIP valet access, spacious registration foyers, and fast-track lanes for pre-registered attendees, ensuring smooth visitor flow.
Accessibility has been a core design principle, with the entire facility built to accommodate people of determination.
Inside, visitors will find networking lounges and VIP areas, back-of-facility service zones, and custom branding and signage spaces for easy navigation.
The venue’s premium F&B concepts and panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa further elevate the experience, turning every event into an immersive showcase of Dubai’s energy and style.
The five exhibition and event halls are distributed as follows:
Hall 1: 2,500 sq.m
Hall 2: 1,100 sq.m
Hall 3: 1,400 sq.m
Hall 4: 1,100 sq.m
Hall 5: 4,000 sq. m
Together, they provide a total capacity of 6,000 guests, supported by adjustable, mood-setting lighting systems that can be tailored for various event formats, from corporate exhibitions to cultural festivals and international product launches.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox