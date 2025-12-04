Sunteck Realty, the new vanguard of ultra-luxury arrives in Dubai

With its groundbreaking plot-first reveal through a 1000-drones show and a UAE pipeline exceeding Dh15 billion over the next three years, Sunteck International marks a transformative and high-stake entry into Dubai’s ultra-luxury landscape. India’s leading luxury developer enters the global stage with a distinctive philosophy: design-led, detail-obsessed, and engineered to disrupt what luxury means in the world’s most future-ready city.

Excerpts from an interview with Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Why did Sunteck choose Dubai as the launchpad for its first international expansion?

Dubai wasn’t simply another option on the list; it was the only choice that matched the scale of our global ambition. After an extensive evaluation across the world’s top luxury capitals including New York, London, Miami and Singapore, Dubai emerged as the most future-ready, investment-strong, and design-forward real estate market globally.

The combination of investor-friendly policy, robust economic stability, unmatched global connectivity, and world-class infrastructure has created a magnet for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With the UAE leading global millionaire migration in 2025, the demand for timeless, design-led, globally benchmarked homes has never been stronger. And that density of wealth is precisely what we designed our ultra-luxury philosophy to serve.

For Sunteck, known for pioneering some of India’s most iconic luxury districts, Dubai is a market capable of absorbing and appreciating the kind of bold, ambitious, future-forward offerings we are known for. The opportunity to develop the most prime plot in Downtown Dubai, among the most sought-after addresses in the world, reinforced that conviction. It is an asset of extraordinary rarity, and it sets a powerful benchmark for every international project that will follow. Dubai gives us the perfect launchpad: a city that embraces scale, celebrates enduring and values long-term vision.

What makes Sunteck’s approach to luxury “disruptive,” and how will that philosophy extend to the UAE?

Sunteck’s disruptive luxury philosophy merges an inside-out approach with our legacy of location-first, design-led innovation honed in India, now adapted and elevated for Dubai. Our experience in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and other prime locations has shown that true luxury begins within the home: precise spatial planning, meticulous attention to detail, and uncompromising craftsmanship. The inaugural Downtown Dubai development will carry this philosophy forward, disrupting the ultra-luxury real estate sector with bespoke, future-ready design and an unparalleled focus on the lived experience.

Your Downtown Dubai launch started with a land-first reveal rather than a project unveil. Why this unconventional approach?

This was a deliberate break from tradition, and an assertion of confidence. The most prime plot in Downtown Dubai is an address powerful enough to speak for itself. Rather than unveiling renderings, we wanted audiences to feel the magnitude of the location. This decision reflects absolute conviction in the rarity, value, and cultural significance of the final prime site beside Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The first-of-its-kind 1,000-drone show was a symbolic moment for the brand: bold, future-ready, letting the site itself become the story and willing to challenge industry norms. For Sunteck, a landmark location is the foundation of a landmark development, and unveiling it first sets the tone for the exceptional design vision that will follow.