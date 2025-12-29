Dubai’s 10 most expensive New Year’s Eve packages and where to book them

From Burj Khalifa to private yachts, here’s what Dubai’s top New Year’s Eve spots cost
Dubai: New Year’s Eve in Dubai has become a carefully priced market, where location, fireworks access and capacity limits determine how much guests pay to welcome the year ahead. For 2026, hotels, restaurants and experience operators across the city are offering tightly curated packages that range from high-end dining and live performances to yacht cruises and rooftop celebrations. Prices escalate sharply for venues with guaranteed views of the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab fireworks, placing some experiences firmly in luxury-travel territory.
Below are 10 of the most expensive and sought-after New Year’s Eve packages in Dubai, with details on what each offers, how much it costs and where it is located.
Palazzo Versace Dubai is hosting a Retro Rewind New Year’s Eve Gala that combines themed dining with large-scale entertainment. Guests begin the evening with a welcome reception before choosing between a five-course Italian set menu at Vanitas, a Persian-inspired sharing menu at Enigma or an international buffet at Giardino. Post-dinner celebrations move to the Central Pool area for live performances and fireworks viewing.
Rates: Dinner packages from Dh1,999 per person. VIP poolside tables from Dh30,000. After-party access from Dh1,999 per person.
Location: Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai.
This experience is designed for limited-capacity dining with uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Guests are seated at private tables and served a bespoke menu curated by the Michelin-starred head chef. The package includes personal butler service, premium beverages from 8 pm to midnight and engraved chopsticks as a keepsake.
Rates: Dh24,999 per person.
Location: Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai.
Maison de Curry opens exclusively to booked guests on New Year’s Eve, offering a full-course set dinner with gourmet snacks and controlled access to the Downtown area. Seating tiers are structured around proximity to the Burj Khalifa, with terrace options providing direct fireworks views.
Rates: Dh5,000 indoor seating. Dh10,000 terrace upper deck. Dh15,000 terrace lower deck. Dh20,000 VVIP front-line terrace.
Location: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai.
SAL at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is offering a seven-course gala dinner featuring seafood-led dishes such as king crab and scallops, followed by a midnight celebration overlooking coastal fireworks. The evening follows a smart-elegant dress code and is restricted to guests aged six and above.
Rates: Dh7,000 per person.
Location: Umm Suqeim 3, Jumeirah.
CE LA VI’s New Year’s Eve programme spans its restaurant, club lounge and sky bar, combining a bespoke a la carte menu with live performances and DJ sets. The venue offers panoramic skyline views, allowing guests to watch fireworks across multiple parts of the city.
Rates: Dh7,000 per person.
Location: Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai.
Atlantis, The Palm hosts its Gala Dinner Under the Stars with a live performance by Maroon 5, an open-air concert setup and a large-scale fireworks display over Palm Jumeirah. The package includes a gala buffet and live entertainment throughout the night.
Rates: From Dh6,900 per adult. Children from Dh4,500. Complimentary for ages three and under.
Location: Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah.
Shimmers offers a beachside New Year’s Eve dinner with a five-course sharing menu centred on seafood, followed by a fireworks viewing and a beach afterparty with a DJ. Live music and percussion performances run throughout the evening.
Rates: Dh6,500 per adult. Dh3,250 for children aged eight to 11.
Location: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah.
Xclusive Yachts provides private and group yacht charters that cruise along Dubai’s coastline during the fireworks. Packages include meet-and-greet assistance, red-carpet boarding and views of fireworks at JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.
Rates: From Dh5,400. Group yachts available for up to 190 guests.
Location: Marina Promenade, next to Dubai Marina Yacht Club.
Nazcaa’s rooftop New Year’s Eve package includes a four-course set menu, free-flowing beverages until midnight and live entertainment from DJs, dancers and musicians. The venue offers direct views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Rates: From Dh4,000 per person.
Location: Level 12, The Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai.
Address Hotels + Resorts is offering multiple New Year’s Eve packages across its Dubai properties. Options range from lounges with Burj Khalifa views to gala dinners, rooftop parties and poolside celebrations, each with live entertainment and curated menus.
Rates: From Dh600 at The Tea Lounge. Dh850 at The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour. Dh1,800 at Luma Pool Lounge. Dh2,700 at Solara. Dh4,000 at Cetara. Dh5,500 at The Garden.
Location: Address Dubai Mall, Address Downtown, Address Creek Harbour and Palace Dubai Creek Harbour.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox