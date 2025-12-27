A relaxed favourite for those who prioritise comfort over formality. Guests arrive in their best pyjamas, from luxurious silk sets to fun printed loungewear. Set up soft lighting, pile blankets and cushions around the room, and keep the atmosphere cosy. Food can be wonderfully simple: finger snacks, desserts and late-night bites that don't require cutlery. This theme works beautifully for apartments and family homes where the night might stretch well into the early hours and nobody wants to change out of comfortable clothes.