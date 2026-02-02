Grammy Awards 2026: Full winners list and updates

Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny score early wins at Grammys 2026
Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, currently under way in Los Angeles.
While the biggest categories are reserved for the televised ceremony, 86 awards were handed out earlier during Sunday’s Premiere Ceremony. Lamar claimed the night’s first televised win for best rap album.
Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. His album GNX marks his fifth consecutive Album of the Year nomination, a first in Grammy history, according to Variety.
Trevor Noah returns as host for a sixth consecutive year. He was also nominated for best audiobook but lost to the Dalai Lama.
Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status after winning best music film for Music by John Williams.
A total of 95 awards will be presented this year, most announced before the main telecast.
The ceremony is being held at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
The former Daily Show host anchors the main ceremony, continuing his long-running association with the Grammys as both presenter and nominee.
Best rap album: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B album: Mutt — Leon Thomas
Best dance/electronic album: EUSEXUA — FKA twigs
Best rock album: Never Enough — Turnstile
Best alternative music album: Songs of a Lost World — The Cure
Best pop duo/group performance: Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Best traditional pop vocal album: A Matter of Time — Laufey
Best Latin pop album: Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade
Best música mexicana album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León
Best African music performance: Push 2 Start — Tyla
Best reggae album: BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi
Best jazz vocal album: Portrait — Samara Joy
Best jazz instrumental album: Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners — Various artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media (composer’s award): Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Best music film: Music by John Williams
· Best gospel album: Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
· Best contemporary Christian music album: Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical: Cirkut
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording:
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama
Best spoken word poetry album: Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz
Best song written for visual media: Golden — KPop Demon Hunters
Best music video: Anxiety — Doechii
Best comedy album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Best album cover: Chromakopia
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox