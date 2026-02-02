GOLD/FOREX
Grammy Awards 2026: Full winners list and updates

Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny score early wins at Grammys 2026

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Daniela, Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Sophia and Manon of KATSEYE perform onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, currently under way in Los Angeles.

While the biggest categories are reserved for the televised ceremony, 86 awards were handed out earlier during Sunday’s Premiere Ceremony. Lamar claimed the night’s first televised win for best rap album.

What to know about the 2026 Grammys

  • Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. His album GNX marks his fifth consecutive Album of the Year nomination, a first in Grammy history, according to Variety.

  • Trevor Noah returns as host for a sixth consecutive year. He was also nominated for best audiobook but lost to the Dalai Lama.

  • Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status after winning best music film for Music by John Williams.

  • A total of 95 awards will be presented this year, most announced before the main telecast.

  • The ceremony is being held at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Trevor Noah hosts the telecast

The former Daily Show host anchors the main ceremony, continuing his long-running association with the Grammys as both presenter and nominee.

2026 Grammy Awards winners: Updated list

Major genre winners

  • Best rap album: GNX — Kendrick Lamar

  • Best R&B album: Mutt — Leon Thomas

  • Best dance/electronic album: EUSEXUA — FKA twigs

  • Best rock album: Never Enough — Turnstile

  • Best alternative music album: Songs of a Lost World — The Cure

Pop and vocal

  • Best pop duo/group performance: Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

  • Best traditional pop vocal album: A Matter of Time — Laufey

Latin and global music

  • Best Latin pop album: Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade

  • Best música mexicana album: Palabra De To’s (Seca) — Carín León

  • Best African music performance: Push 2 Start — Tyla

  • Best reggae album: BLXXD & FYAH — Keznamdi

Jazz and classical-adjacent

  • Best jazz vocal album: Portrait — Samara Joy

  • Best jazz instrumental album: Southern Nights — Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington & Marcus Gilmore

Visual media and film

  • Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Sinners — Various artists

  • Best score soundtrack for visual media (composer’s award): Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

  • Best music film: Music by John Williams

Gospel and Christian

·         Best gospel album: Heart of Mine — Darrel Walls & PJ Morton

·         Best contemporary Christian music album: Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

Writing, production and spoken word

  • Songwriter of the year: Amy Allen

  • Producer of the year, non-classical: Cirkut

  • Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording:
    Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama — Dalai Lama

  • Best spoken word poetry album: Words for Days Vol. 1 — Mad Skillz

Other categories

  • Best song written for visual media: GoldenKPop Demon Hunters

  • Best music video: Anxiety — Doechii

  • Best comedy album: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

  • Best album cover: Chromakopia

