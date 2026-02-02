Grammy Awards 2026: Full winners list and updates

Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations. His album GNX marks his fifth consecutive Album of the Year nomination, a first in Grammy history, according to Variety.

Trevor Noah returns as host for a sixth consecutive year. He was also nominated for best audiobook but lost to the Dalai Lama.

Steven Spielberg achieved EGOT status after winning best music film for Music by John Williams.

A total of 95 awards will be presented this year, most announced before the main telecast.