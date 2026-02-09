GOLD/FOREX
Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and more join Bad Bunny for star-studded Super Bowl halftime performance

During the show’s casita segment, Bad Bunny performed tracks from his latest album

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Lady Gaga performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
AFP-NEILSON BARNARD

Bad Bunny took the Super Bowl stage by storm on Sunday, delivering a performance that fans clearly won't forget soon. The Puerto Rican superstar made history as the first artist to perform an entirely Spanish-language halftime set, and he brought along some star-studded surprises.

Joining him on stage were Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Karol G, and Cardi B. Together, they turned the NFL Super Bowl LX halftime into a colourful celebration.

During the show’s casita segment, Bad Bunny performed tracks from his latest album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, including hits like DtMF and NUEVAYoL. His I Like It collaborator also appeared, followed by cameo performances from Pascal and Karol G, paying homage to her 2017 hit Ahora Me Llama.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance, giving a Latin-inspired rendition of Die With a Smile that impressed the audience. Later, Ricky Martin took the stage, adding even more energy to the performance, while Cardi B, Alix Earle, and others added brief but memorable moments to the show.

The performance carried a message. Towards the finale, Bad Bunny celebrated his heritage, naming South American and Caribbean countries while surrounded by their flags. A banner behind him read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” and a football displayed the words, “Together, we are America.”

Before Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, the pre-kickoff lineup included Green Day rocking hits like Holiday and Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Charlie Puth performing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile delivering America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones singing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

With this historic halftime show, Bad Bunny not only entertained millions but also showcased Latin culture on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Recent Super Bowl Halftime Highlights:

  • 2026: Bad Bunny (with Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B)

  • 2025: Kendrick Lamar (with SZA and Mustard)

  • 2024: Usher (with Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris)

  • 2023: Rihanna

  • 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar (with 50 Cent)

  • 2021: The Weeknd

  • 2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

