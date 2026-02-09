From Adam Sandler to Elmo, stars cannot get enough of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance
Dubai: Bad Bunny has been at the centre of pop culture conversations this week, following his major Grammy win and his headline-making Super Bowl halftime performance.
With opinions flying across the internet and timelines flooded with reactions, one thing has been especially clear and that is the overwhelming wave of public and celebrity support for the Puerto Rican superstar.
His 13-minute halftime set sparked both praise and debate, but fellow artists, actors and entertainers have largely rallied behind him in solidarity.
Bad Bunny's Happy Gilmore 2 co-star praised the performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight calling it 'unbelievable.' He added 'Loose, happy, made everybody ecstatic. I loved it and congrats to the Bunny. He's a great human being.'
The Grammy-winning singer took to X, writing, 'Well that made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done.'
Her comment appeared to respond to Turning Point USA's alternative halftime show, where Kid Rock was the headliner.
Posting on X, the rock legend wrote, 'I don't know what Bad Bunny is saying, however, I do know he is standing up for Puerto Rico, and I am standing up for him. His halftime show was great.'
The late-night host posted a photo recreating one of Bad Bunny’s iconic looks, complete with a straw hat captioned with the title of his Grammy-winning album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
Nope, you are not reading that wrong. In a moment that instantly went viral, Elmo praised the set, calling it 'AMAZING.' He added, 'That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny!'
The influencer publicly criticised the halftime show on X, stating he was 'purposefully turning off the halftime show.' He encouraged others to do the same, calling Bad Bunny a 'fake American citizen' and claiming he could not support the performance.
Jake’s brother, Logan Paul quickly responded, distancing himself from the statement. 'I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,' Logan wrote, adding, 'Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.'
Before the 2026 Super Bowl, the former halftime headliner shared a heartfelt message on X: 'Bad Bunny… sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world. We are all with you tonight! I know you’re gonna crush it.'
She ended the message proudly adding, 'So proud to be Boricua! Dale fuerte Benito.'
Perry also voiced her support, tweeting, 'you got this @sanbenito remind the world what the real American dream looks like.'
The Scandal actress described the show on Threads as 'the epitome of LOVE.' Quoting, “the only thing more powerful than hate is LOVE”. that was said by Bad Bunny himself.
She also posted photos wearing a Bad Bunny jersey, captioned, “Benito Bowl is my Super Bowl.”
The Abbott Elementary star shared a video in Spanish dedicating the day to Bad Bunny. She joked that while she isn’t into the NFL or the Super Bowl, the day belonged to Benito and playfully referred to him as her "boyfriend" much to fans’ delight.
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show became a cultural moment, sparking conversation and reactions from across the entertainment world, the 13-minute set showcased his creativity, pride in Puerto Rico, and his undeniable star power.
From fellow artists and actors to comedians and even Elmo the outpouring of support highlighted the impact he continues to have. This performance easily marks one of the year’s most talked-about, unforgettable moments.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
