Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: The real cost behind the spectacle and a live wedding for 70k fans

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show mixed Latin culture, big budgets and a real on-stage wedding
Dubai: Ever wondered what it takes to put on one of the biggest entertainment events in the world? The Super Bowl halftime show might only last 12 to 15 minutes, but the money and effort behind it tell a much bigger story. This year's show featured an unexpected twist that had everyone talking: a real wedding performed live on stage.
The Super Bowl has transformed over the years from a simple sporting event into something far more grand. It's now a massive cultural celebration that captures the attention of millions around the globe. The halftime show sits at the heart of this transformation, drawing viewers who might not even care much about American football.
Every year, the show gets bigger, bolder and more ambitious. What was once a modest interval has become a headline-grabbing production that people talk about for weeks afterwards.
So how much does it actually cost to create this spectacular showcase? According to industry experts, the NFL typically spends between roughly $10 million to $15 million on a single halftime performance.
That might sound astronomical, but when you break down what's involved, the figure starts to make sense. The budget covers an enormous range of expenses, including elaborate stage construction, sophisticated lighting systems, special effects and pyrotechnics, technical equipment and crew salaries, as well as all the complex logistics needed to pull off such a massive event.
The production team has an incredibly tight window to work with. They need to build an entire stage during the match itself, put on a world-class show, and then tear everything down again, all whilst a global audience watches.
This year's halftime show, performed by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, was a vibrant 13-minute celebration of Latin culture. The production featured multiple elaborate sets, including a sugar cane field, domino players, a New York-style street scene complete with a bodega, and a pan-American parade.
The show's complexity meant the production costs were likely at the higher end of the typical budget range. Creating authentic-looking sets that could be assembled and dismantled in minutes whilst maintaining structural integrity for live performance requires significant investment in materials, design and engineering.
Perhaps the most talked-about moment came about halfway through the performance when a couple dressed in white exchanged vows in front of an officiant, surrounded by dancers. Many viewers initially wondered if it was just part of the choreography, but Bad Bunny's public relations agency confirmed it was a real wedding.
According to the statement, the couple had invited Bad Bunny to their planned wedding. In response, they received an invitation to be married during his halftime show instead, with the singer serving as a witness and signing their marriage certificate.
The scene transformed into what looked like a wedding reception, complete with a cake and even a child sleeping on chairs in the corner. Lady Gaga then appeared, dancing with Bad Bunny to his song "Baile Inolvidable" in a joyful celebration.
Whilst the NFL doesn't break down specific costs for individual elements of the halftime show, incorporating a real wedding would have added several layers of expense to an already complex production.
Wedding dress designer Hayley Paige, who provided the bride's gown, revealed she was asked to supply several dresses in January but didn't know until the last minute that her design would be worn during the actual show.
"It wasn't just a performance," Ms Paige told the New York Times. "It was for a real moment for a girl to just have a time of joy and say yes to her person."
The wedding element would have required legal coordination, including securing a licensed officiant, ensuring proper documentation and meeting California's marriage requirements. There would also have been costs associated with the wedding attire, the cake, additional props and likely legal advisors to ensure everything was properly executed.
Security considerations for having real civilians on stage during such a high-profile event would have necessitated extra personnel and planning. Insurance costs alone for this element could run into tens of thousands of pounds.
Here's where things get interesting. Despite the massive budget, almost none of that money goes to the performing artists themselves. This might come as a shock, but headline performers at the Super Bowl halftime show don't receive substantial appearance fees.
In fact, under NFL policy, artists are often paid only the minimum union rate, which is around $1000 for their rehearsal time and the performance itself. Some major stars essentially perform for free, at least in terms of direct payment.
If they're not getting paid properly, why would some of the world's biggest stars agree to perform. The answer is exposure.
The Super Bowl halftime show offers something money can't buy easily, which is access to one of the largest television audiences on the planet. Over 100 million people typically tune in, making it an unparalleled promotional opportunity.
For artists, the show can lead to a massive spike in music sales, streaming numbers and social media followers. It's essentially a 15-minute advertisement for their entire career, broadcast to a captive global audience.
Whilst corporate sponsors like Apple Music, Uber Eats, etc have their branding associated with the halftime show, they don't directly pay for the production costs. That responsibility falls squarely on the NFL itself.
The league views the halftime show as an investment in the overall Super Bowl experience. A memorable performance keeps viewers engaged, drives up ratings and ultimately makes the entire event more valuable to advertisers and sponsors.
For the NFL, spending millions on 15 minutes of entertainment isn't extravagant, but it's a calculated investment in maintaining the Super Bowl's status as the biggest event in American sports and entertainment. When that investment includes making dreams come true for a couple getting married in front of 70,000 stadium guests and over 100 million television viewers, it becomes something truly priceless.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox